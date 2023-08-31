What is the name of Taylor Townsend's son? All you need to know about the American's baby father, her son's birthday and more

Taylor Townsend welcomed her first child, a boy named Adyn Aubrey Johnson, on 14 March 2021. She announced her pregnancy news in October 2020, just one month after competing in the US Open. The former World No. 61 expressed her excitement about embarking on the journey of motherhood.

There is no clear information about her son's father and Townsend's partner at the moment. She is believed to be single and focused on her tennis.

At the age of 15, she achieved a remarkable feat by securing victory in the 2012 Australian Open junior event. Her run in Melbourne didn't stop there – she also claimed the doubles title at the same event, making her the very first American to triumph in both the junior singles and doubles categories Down Under.

The 27-year-old made her main draw WTA debut at Indian Wells in 2013. She gained popularity and caught the eye of tennis enthusiasts when she reached the thrid round at the 2014 French Open. The former World No. 61 also reached the semifinals at the 2016 US Open in the mixed doubles draw.

When did Taylor Townsend return after maternity leave? How has she faired since then?

US Open Tennis Taylor Townsend

After giving birth to her son, Townsend made a remarkable return to tennis in April 2022. She participated at the ITF W100 Palm Harbour and won her first title at the W100 Charleston event.

The American also featured at the 2022 US Open, but couldn't get past the first round. Sachia Vickery outclassed her in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Taylor Townsend reached two Grand Slam doubles finals after her maternity leave

2023 French Open - Day Fifteen

Following her maternity leave, Taylor Townsend achieved notable success in women's doubles competitions. She secured runner-up finishes at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 French Open. She also captured the title most recently at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati alongside Alycia Parks.

The American partnered with Cathy McNally at the 2022 US Open and the pair were beaten by third seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikoca in the final.

The 27-year-old was also one win away from clinching the women's doubles title at the French Open. She partnered alongside Leylah Fernandez and defeated the likes of Chan Hao-Ching/Latisha Chan and Jessica Pegula/Coco Gauff en route to the final, but couldn't fend off Wang Xinyu and Hsieh Su-Wei.

Townsend is currently competing at the 2023 US Open and is through to the third round of the singles event and second round of the doubles draw. She has partnered alongside Canadian Leylah Fernandez and they are the sixth seeds in New York.