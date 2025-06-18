Halle 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Andrey Rublev vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry | Terra Wortmann Open

The Halle Open is one of the most popular events on grass. It is a part of the ATP 500 series on tour and is held in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Ad

Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev are the top two seeds at the event this year. Both players began with a confident win in the first round.

Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert and Stefanos Tsitsipas struggled to make their mark. The Frenchman fell to Denis Shapovalov, and the Greek was eliminated by Alex Michelsen in the second round.

Without further ado, let's look at the exciting matches and predictions for Day Four at the Halle Open:

Ad

Trending

Halle 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions

#1) Andrey Rublev vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Rublev is the fourth seed at the Halle Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

First up, Andrey Rublev will take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round.

Ad

Rublev has had a hot and cold season so far. After a title-winning run in Doha, he secured a runner-up finish in Hamburg and reached the fourth round in Paris. The Russian started his campaign in Halle with a straight-sets win over Sebastian Ofner, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has had a modest season so far. After a quarterfinal appearance in Chile, he reached the semifinals in Hamburg. The Argentine entered Halle after a first-round exit in Rosmalen and defeated Pedro Martinez, 6-1, 6-3.

Ad

Both players have made a strong start this week, but Rublev will have a slight edge in this bout. The Russian is more experienced on grass and should be able to outsmart Etcheverry in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Andrey Rublev

#2) Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik

Sinner at the Tennis: ATP Tour - Halle Open /Westphalia - Source: Getty

Second, Jannik Sinner will take on Alexander Bublik in the second round.

Ad

Sinner will still be hurting after a close loss in the French Open finals. He reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships last year and will be eager to prepare well this time around. The Italian started his title defence in Halle by cruising past Yannick Hanfmann, 7-5, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik revived his season by winning the ATP Challenger in Turin and reaching the last eight in Paris. The Kazakh won the Halle Open in 2023 and will be eager to make a deep run this time around. He started his campaign with a solid win against Alexandre Muller, 6-4, 6-4.

Ad

No points for guessing that Sinner will be a huge favorite to come out on top. The Italian is miles above most of the competition in his division and should be able to power through to the quarterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Jannik Sinner

Check out the full preview here.

#3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Karen Khachanov

Auger-Aliassime at the Boss OPEN 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Third, Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Karen Khachanov in the first round.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime has been slowly getting back to his best on tour. He may have missed out on the Majors, but he has still impressed with a title-winning run in Montpellier and a runner-up finish in Dubai. The Canadian started his campaign with a confident victory over Laslo Djere, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-1.

Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov has made an average start to the season. After a semifinal run in Barcelona, he reached the third round in Paris and the quarterfinals in Rosmalen. The Russian outclassed Zizou Bergs in the Halle Open first round, 7-5, 6-3.

Ad

Aliassime has been one of the most consistent players on tour. He is also one of the dark horses at the Terra Wortmann Open and shouldn't have too many problems dealing with Khachanov in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime

#4) Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Tennis: ATP Tour - Zverev at the Halle Open - Source: Getty

Fourth, Alexander Zverev will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

Ad

After a runner-up finish in Melbourne, Zverev captured the Munich Open in April. He entered Halle after a runner-up finish in Stuttgart and defeated Marcos Giron, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

Sonego, meanwhile, has struggled to find his rhythm in the last few months. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Melbourne and Marseille, he hasn't achieved a notable result on tour. The Italian started his campaign in Halle with a promising win over Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-3, 6-2.

Ad

Considering their record on grass and results at the highest level, Zverev will be a favorite to win this round. The German should be able to show his quality and continue his run this week.

Predicted Winner: Alexander Zverev

Check out our full preview here.

#5) Denis Shapovalov vs Flavio Cobolli

Shapovalov at the Stuttgart Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Fifth, Denis Shapovalov will lock horns with Flavio Cobolli in the second round.

Ad

Shapovalov showed his potential by winning the Dallas Open this year. He's one of the most talented players on tour, but hasn't been consistent in the last few months. The Canadian entered Halle after an early setback in Stuttgart and stunned the sixth seed, Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(4) in the first round.

Meanwhile, Cobolli has raised his level this year. After title-winning runs in Bucharest and Hamburg, he reached the third round in Paris. The Italian continued his good form in Halle and eliminated João Fonseca in the first round, 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-6(8).

Ad

Considering their sharpness on tour and results in the last few months, Cobolli will be a favorite to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Flavio Cobolli

Check out the full preview here.

#6) Tomas Machac vs Fabian Marozsan

Machac at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Lastly, Tomas Machac will square off against Fabian Marozsan in the second round.

Ad

Machac is one of the rising stars on tour. After a title-winning run in Acapulco, he reached the last 16 in Miami and Barcelona. The Czech started his campaign in the Terra Wortmann Open with a splendid win over Jesper De Jong, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Marozsan, meanwhile, has also made an optimistic start to the season. After a semifinal run in Munich, he reached the third round in Rome and the last 16 in Geneva. The Hungarian outfoxed Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4.

Ad

Both players possess the quality to make a deep run this week. Considering their match fitness on tour and record on grass, Marozsan will be a favorite to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Fabian Marozsan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More