Halle 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Flavio Cobolli

Date: June 19, 2025

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: OWL Arena, Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Denis Shapovalov vs Flavio Cobolli preview

Denis Shapovalov at the Boss Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former top 10 player Denis Shapovalov will face Flavio Cobolli in the second round of the Terra Wortmann Open 2025.

Shapovalov took on former Halle champion Ugo Humbert in the first round. The Canadian hit the ground running by breaking his opponent's serve at the start of the opening set and kept his nose in front until the end to claim the set. He struck first in the second set to go up a break, only to get broken promptly in the next game.

With Shapovalov serving to stay in the set at 5-4, Humbert chose this moment to strike. He snagged a break of serve to force a decider. The Frenchman carried this momentum into the third set to build a 2-0 lead, though the Canadian was able to level things up. The latter also overcame a 2-0 deficit in the tie-break to register a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4) win.

Cobolli was up against teen sensation João Fonseca in his opener here. Both players remained steady during their service games in the first set. However, the teenager upped the ante towards the end, bagging three games on the trot to take the set.

Neither made any inroads on the other's serve in the second set, leading to a tie-break. Cobolli gained the upper hand in it to capture the set. The third set also went to a tie-break, in which the Italian saved a match point to score a 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) comeback win.

Denis Shapovalov vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Denis Shapovalov vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov -180 +1.5 (-475) Over 23.5 (-105) Flavio Cobolli +140 -1.5 (+280) Under 23.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Denis Shapovalov vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

Flavio Cobolli at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players were tested thoroughly in the first round but managed to prevail in the end. Cobolli saved eight of the nine break points that he faced and won 71 percent of his first serve points. He also hit 45 winners, of which 11 were aces, compared to 44 unforced errors.

Shapovalov's stats, while pretty decent, don't hold up against Cobolli's. The Canadian's unforced error count of 34 outpaced the 23 winners that he hit. He won 66 percent of his first serve points and threw in six double faults.

The two have been quite inconsistent this year. Cobolli has won a couple of titles, and Shapovalov has won one, though they've also suffered quite a few early exits. However, coming to this match, the Canadian's experience on grass gives him a significant edge.

Shapovalov is a former Wimbledon semifinalist and has a 20-22 record on grass. Cobolli, meanwhile, improved his record on the surface to 4-4 with his recent win. As long as the Canadian doesn't go overboard with his aggressive shotmaking, he has a good chance of winning this match.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.

