Halle 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik

Date: June 19, 2025

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: OWL Arena, Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview

Jannik Sinner at the Terra Wortmann Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will take on Alexander Bublik in the second round of the Terra Wortmann Open 2025.

Trending

Sinner commenced his title defense in Halle against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann. Playing his first match of the year on grass, the Italian didn't need a lot of time to find his footing. He broke his opponent's serve once in each set to register a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Sinner also competed in doubles with compatriot Lorenzo Sonego. They were up against Alex Michelsen and Karen Khachanov in the first round. The Italian duo won the first set but couldn't sustain the momentum and lost the match 2-6, 5-7, 3-10.

Bublik was up against Alexandre Muller in his opener here. He was all over his opponent right from the first point. A single break of serve in each set proved to be more than enough for the Kazakh to score a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Sinner leads Bublik 4-1 in the head-to-head. The Italian won their most recent encounter at this year's French Open in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner

-1000 +1.5 (-5000) Over 21.5 (-120) Alexander Bublik +575 -1.5 (+825) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alexander Bublik at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players gave a good account of themselves in their first match on grass this year. Sinner didn't concede his serve even once and saved both break points that he faced. He fired 10 aces and won 84 percent of points on the back of his first serve.

Bublik was far more impressive behind his serve. He hit 12 aces and won an average of 86 percent of his first and second serve points. He didn't face a single break point and lost only nine points on serve throughout the match.

The two recently crossed paths at the French Open, with Sinner dispatching Bublik in straight sets. The Italian went 6/14 on break points, while the Kazakh went 0/2, which ultimately led to a scoreline of 6-1, 7-5, 6-0.

Bublik's only win in this rivalry coincidentally came in Halle a couple of years ago, albeit due to Sinner's mid-match retirement. The latter won their only other encounter on grass at the Libema Open 2023 in straight sets.

Bublik is a former champion in Halle and is a much better player on grass compared to clay. While he has the tools to challenge Sinner, the World No. 1 has been playing at an extremely high level. Sinner hasn't lost prior to the final of any tournament for the past 10 months, and Carlos Alcaraz has been the only player to beat him during this period. Given his current form, the Italian will be favored to continue his title defense here.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More