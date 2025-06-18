Halle 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik
Date: June 19, 2025
Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: OWL Arena, Halle, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview
Defending champion Jannik Sinner will take on Alexander Bublik in the second round of the Terra Wortmann Open 2025.
Sinner commenced his title defense in Halle against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann. Playing his first match of the year on grass, the Italian didn't need a lot of time to find his footing. He broke his opponent's serve once in each set to register a 7-5, 6-3 victory.
Sinner also competed in doubles with compatriot Lorenzo Sonego. They were up against Alex Michelsen and Karen Khachanov in the first round. The Italian duo won the first set but couldn't sustain the momentum and lost the match 2-6, 5-7, 3-10.
Bublik was up against Alexandre Muller in his opener here. He was all over his opponent right from the first point. A single break of serve in each set proved to be more than enough for the Kazakh to score a 6-4, 6-4 win.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head
Sinner leads Bublik 4-1 in the head-to-head. The Italian won their most recent encounter at this year's French Open in straight sets.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik prediction
Both players gave a good account of themselves in their first match on grass this year. Sinner didn't concede his serve even once and saved both break points that he faced. He fired 10 aces and won 84 percent of points on the back of his first serve.
Bublik was far more impressive behind his serve. He hit 12 aces and won an average of 86 percent of his first and second serve points. He didn't face a single break point and lost only nine points on serve throughout the match.
The two recently crossed paths at the French Open, with Sinner dispatching Bublik in straight sets. The Italian went 6/14 on break points, while the Kazakh went 0/2, which ultimately led to a scoreline of 6-1, 7-5, 6-0.
Bublik's only win in this rivalry coincidentally came in Halle a couple of years ago, albeit due to Sinner's mid-match retirement. The latter won their only other encounter on grass at the Libema Open 2023 in straight sets.
Bublik is a former champion in Halle and is a much better player on grass compared to clay. While he has the tools to challenge Sinner, the World No. 1 has been playing at an extremely high level. Sinner hasn't lost prior to the final of any tournament for the past 10 months, and Carlos Alcaraz has been the only player to beat him during this period. Given his current form, the Italian will be favored to continue his title defense here.
Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.