Halle 2025: Lorenzo Sonego vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details
Fixture: Lorenzo Sonego vs (2) Alexander Zverev
Date: June 19, 2025
Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: The OWL Arena in Halle, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel
Lorenzo Sonego vs Alexander Zverev preview
Lorenzo Songeo is set to take on Alexander Zverev in the second round of the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open on Thursday, June 19.
After a tough quarterfinals loss against Novak Djokovic at the French Open, Zverev has redeemed himself pretty well at the beginning of the grass court season. He cruised into the finals of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart after clinching straight-set wins over Corentin Moutet, Brandon Nakashima, and Ben Shelton. However, he wasn’t able to get the job done, suffering a tough 3-6, 6-7 loss against Taylor Fritz.
The German has not let the loss affect his morale, opening his campaign at Halle with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Marcos Giron. After having lost the chance to rise to World No. 1 in the rankings during Jannik Sinner's absence, he will once again be revitalised to mount another offensive with a win in the Terra Wortmann Open.
Sonego, meanwhile, had a disappointing showing in Stuttgart. He clinched the first set of his opening round matchup against Quentin Haly, but was unable to secure the win. Sonego’s performance was drastically better in Halle, defeating hometown hero Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2.
Lorenzo Sonego vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head
Zverev leads the head-to-head 4-0. Their latest clash took place in 2024 at Halle with Zverev clinching a 6-4, 7-6 win.
Lorenzo Sonego vs Alexander Zverev odds
(Odds from BetMGM)
Lorenzo Sonego vs Alexander Zverev prediction
Zverev's biggest weapon is his serve, and it has been as reliable as ever. Over five matches, the World No. 3 has averaged an impressive 9 aces per match and has won 76.8% of points on his first serve. Another encouraging sign has been his reduced double faults. On grass, he has been averaging just 1.6 double faults per match, which is fewer than his season average of 2.2.
Sonego, meanwhile, just hasn’t had enough time on grass this season to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. With a first-serve percentage of just 68.5% and facing a solid returner in Zverev, he’s likely to often be under pressure and face multiple break points throughout the match.
Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.