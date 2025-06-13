Stuttgart 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture : (1) Alexander Zverev vs (6) Brandon Nakashima

Date : June 13, 2025

Tournament : Stuttgart Open

Round : Quarterfinals

Venue : Tennis Club Weissenhof, Stuttgart, Germany

Category : ATP 250

Surface : Grass

Prize Money : €751,630

Live Telecast : USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Zverev at the Tennis: ATP Tour - Stuttgart... - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will take on Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals of the Boss Open.

Zverev has looked vulnerable in the last few months. After a runner-up finish in Melbourne, he secured a title-winning run in Munich and a quarterfinal exit in Rome. Despite a resilient effort against Lorenzo Musetti, he was defeated at the Italian Open, 7-6(1), 6-4.

The German entered Stuttgart after a quarterfinal finish in Paris. He started his campaign with a confident win against Corentin Moutet in the second round, 6-2, 7-6(7). Zverev rocketed six aces and won 66% of his first serve points against Moutet.

Nakashima at the Boss Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Brandon Nakashima has been one of the most consistent players this year. He was two wins away from winning the title in Houston and Acapulco, but couldn't make his mark at both events. He also reached the fourth round in Madrid, but lost to Daniil Medvedev in three sets.

Nakashima entered Stuttgart after a first-round exit in Paris. He instantly made amends by cruising past Jacob Fearnley and Learner Tien in the first two rounds. The American defeated Tien in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head against Nakashima 3-0. He defeated the American most recently in the 2024 US Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Zverev has been low on confidence in the last few weeks. Despite a title triumph in Munich, he hasn't looked at his best on tour. The German will be eager to find his rhythm in Stuttgart and enter the last four.

Nakashima, meanwhile, is a serious contender on grass. He has yet to beat Zverev in their last three meetings and has a great chance to open his account on Friday. The American relies on his defensive skills and flat groundstrokes off both wings.

Considering their record on grass and results at the highest level, Zverev should be able to come out on top. If he begins well and finds the lines in the first few exchanges, he should be able to enter the semifinals of the Boss Open.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.

