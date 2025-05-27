French Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki
Date: May 27, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $61,050,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki preview
Second seed Coco Gauff will face off against unseeded Olivia Gadecki in the first round (Round of 128) of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday, May 27.
Gauff’s season so far has been a mix of highs and lows. While she didn’t have a strong run during the hardcourt swing, she’s looked more comfortable and has shown signs of improvement since the clay season began.
The American made it to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, followed by back-to-back finals in Madrid and Rome, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini. Still, those gave her a much-needed boost in confidence heading into Roland Garros.
Meanwhile, Gadecki has had a tough season in singles so far. Her only notable runs came at the Singapore Open and the WTA 125K event in Saint-Malo, where she reached the Round of 16 in both. In most other tournaments, she couldn’t get past the qualifying rounds.
The silver lining, however, has been her strong performances in doubles, which could give her some momentum ahead of her campaign in Paris.
Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki head-to-head
The duo has never played each other before on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head is 0-0 going into this match.
Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki prediction
Coco Gauff is back on the Roland Garros clay, and up next for her is Australia’s Olivia Gadecki. On paper, this should be a pretty straightforward match for the American.
Gauff has steadily grown into a strong clay-courter. She moves well, hits with heavy spin, and knows how to construct points on the slower surface. She’s had some good results in Paris before and will be looking to build momentum early in the tournament.
On the other hand, Gadecki is still finding her way at this level. She has got a solid game and doesn’t back down, but this is a big step up in terms of opposition. Unless the American has an off day or struggles with nerves, she should be able to handle things comfortably.
That said, Coco Gauff will still need to stay sharp and avoid giving her opponent too many looks, especially early on. But all signs point to her advancing to the second round without too much trouble.
Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.