French Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki

Date: May 27, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $61,050,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki preview

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Second seed Coco Gauff will face off against unseeded Olivia Gadecki in the first round (Round of 128) of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday, May 27.

Ad

Trending

Gauff’s season so far has been a mix of highs and lows. While she didn’t have a strong run during the hardcourt swing, she’s looked more comfortable and has shown signs of improvement since the clay season began.

The American made it to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, followed by back-to-back finals in Madrid and Rome, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini. Still, those gave her a much-needed boost in confidence heading into Roland Garros.

Ad

Olivia Gadecki pictured at the 2025 Charleston Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Gadecki has had a tough season in singles so far. Her only notable runs came at the Singapore Open and the WTA 125K event in Saint-Malo, where she reached the Round of 16 in both. In most other tournaments, she couldn’t get past the qualifying rounds.

Ad

The silver lining, however, has been her strong performances in doubles, which could give her some momentum ahead of her campaign in Paris.

Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki head-to-head

The duo has never played each other before on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head is 0-0 going into this match.

Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -3000 -7.5 (+105) Under 16.5 (+110) Olivia Gadecki +1000 +7.5 (-155) Over 16.5 (-160)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Olivia Gadecki prediction

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is back on the Roland Garros clay, and up next for her is Australia’s Olivia Gadecki. On paper, this should be a pretty straightforward match for the American.

Ad

Gauff has steadily grown into a strong clay-courter. She moves well, hits with heavy spin, and knows how to construct points on the slower surface. She’s had some good results in Paris before and will be looking to build momentum early in the tournament.

On the other hand, Gadecki is still finding her way at this level. She has got a solid game and doesn’t back down, but this is a big step up in terms of opposition. Unless the American has an off day or struggles with nerves, she should be able to handle things comfortably.

Ad

That said, Coco Gauff will still need to stay sharp and avoid giving her opponent too many looks, especially early on. But all signs point to her advancing to the second round without too much trouble.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More