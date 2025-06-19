Paula Badosa compliments Aryna Sabalenka's earrings as the World No. 1 plays an excellent point in her 2R match in Berlin

Paula Badosa was all praise for her friend on Tour and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka as the Belarusian played an excellent point during her first-round match at the Berlin Tennis Open. Sabalenka, who was the top seed, was facing off against Swiss qualifier Rebeka Masarova.

The point was on Sabelenka's serve in the first set, with the top seed sending down a good serve down the middle. However, Masarova got it back and gained the upper hand in the groundstroke rally. When the Swiss finally moved towards the net to finish the point, Sabalenka made an excellent cross-court passing shot, winning the point.

Paula Badosa shared a video of this rally on her Instagram, marveling at Sabalenka's on-court prowess. The Spaniard also pointed out that the Belarusian won matches with style, wearing earrings from Badosa's own jewelry brand. Badosa is known for her interest in jewelry design off the court and currently has her brand, Aces. The earrings Sabalenka wore were from the brand's new collection line, Alma.

"Number 1 in the world making high class points like this @arynaSabalenka, also wearing Alma collection earrings, looking (this point was thanks to the earring btw)" said Badosa on her Instagram story.

Paula Badosa compliments Aryna Sabalenka's game and earrings on the court (Source: Instagram)

Badosa and Sabalenka are great friends of the court. Back in 2023, the Spaniard confessed that the Belarusian was her best friend on the Tour. The friendship was also seen when the duo faced off in the Australian Open earlier this year. After Sabalenka won, she said that she would take the Spaniard shopping, as a gesture of their friendship.

Paula Badosa has reached the quarterfinals at the Berlin Tennis Open

In Picture: Paula Badosa (Getty)

Paula Badosa is also in action at the Berlin Tennis Open and has reached the quarterfinals. She began her campaign with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Eva Lys in the first round, and followed it up with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Emma Navarro in the second round.

This is Badosa's fourth quarterfinal appearance in the 2025 season, having previously reached the last-eight stage at the Australian Open, the Merida Open, and at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. While she won against Coco Gauff in Melbourne, she had to retire against Daria Saville in Merida, and lost against Liudmila Samsonova in Strasbourg.

Badosa will now face either of Coco Gauff or Wang Xinyu in the quarterfinals in Berlin. Badosa has a winning record against both, having a 1-0 lead against Wang, and a 4-3 lead over Gauff in the respective head-to-heads.

