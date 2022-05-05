Wordle #320 answer for today: Thursday, May 5

Wordle, the word-guessing game that went viral, requires players to find the five-letter word of the day using the hints given by the game The popularity of the game surged towards the end of 2021 after its creator, software engineer Josh Wardle, released it publicly in October. With over a million daily players, the game ruled over everyone's social media feeds for a while.

Currently, the game still boasts a loyal fanbase of around twenty thousand daily players.

Wardle worked with his wife Palak Shah during the pandemic to create the perfect iteration of the game he came up with back in 2013. The New York Times, known for their library of popular word games and puzzles, expressed interest in purchasing the game after witnessing its popularity following its release.

The game was sold to the NYT by Wardle for a low seven-figure amount, but fans were not happy initially. They suspected the NYT of adding difficult words into game. The dispute finally resolved itself after the NYT released a statement clarifying that they had only deleted a few offensive and obsolete words. The game is still using the original word list curated by Palak Shah.

The solution for Wordle #320 rhymes with the word "roamer"

1) The word begins with the letter H

2) The word contains two vowels in it

3) The word contains the letter M in it

4) The word ends with the letter R

Today's answer is an uncommon word that rhymes with "roamer." The word also happens to be the name of a character from The Simpsons.

The solution for May 5 is the word "homer."

According to Merriam Webster, homer is "an ancient Hebrew unit of capacity equal to about 10¹/₂ or later 11¹/₂ bushels or 100 U.S. gallons (378 liters)." It is also the name of the ancient Greek poet.

Solve a thousand grids in Kilordle

If Dordle, Quordle, and Octurdle are not challenging enough, you can try Kilordle. The game was created for the ultimate Wordle fan. You have to be a word game enthusiast to tackle this game head on.

Alea @eeriemachine beating kilordle in less than 50 is tough. i don't know enough words for that beating kilordle in less than 50 is tough. i don't know enough words for that

Players have to solve a grand total of a thousand games while playing Kilordle. Its creator, Jones, wrote in the description:

“Wordle is fun. How about a thousand of them at the same time? How does that feel?”

Players have a total of 1005 chances to guess 1000 solutions. Looking at the number of solutions, the game may feel daunting at first, but players have found it to be relatively easy. However, it might take hours to finish one whole game. Players can track the number of chances and words left to guess in the top right corner of the screen.

