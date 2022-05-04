Wordle #319 answer for today: Wednesday, May 4

Wordle took over social media towards the end of December 2021. Josh Wardle, a software programmer from Wales, created the game because his wife, Palak Shah's love for word puzzles and games. He created a prototype for the game in 2013, but dropped the project after it wasn't fully satisfactory.

The couple spent a lot of their free time playing games and solving puzzles during the pandemic, which prompted Wardle to recover the abandoned project. They worked together to reword and update the game as necessary. The final version of the game became popular among their friends and family, so Wardle decided to go the extra mile and release it to the public.

It only took a few weeks for the game to become a hit among social media users, who began sharing the gameplay on their profiles. Over a million people played the game within the first six months of its release.

The success of Wordle drew the attention of The New York Times. They wanted to add the game to their library of paid games, but Wardle wanted to keep it free of cost for all players. The NYT agreed to his terms and the game was bought for a seven-figure sum at the end of January 2022. Currently, over 20,000 people solve the word-guessing game every day.

The solution for Wordle #319 rhymes with the word "crane"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word contains the letter R in it

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter N.

Today's answer is a very common word that rhymes with "crane." The solution is given below.

The solution for May 4 is the word, "train."

The two most common meanings of the word are "a connected line of railroad cars with or without a locomotive" and "to undergo instruction to get proficient at a task."

Octordle makes a player solve eight Wordle games

Octordle is perfect for players who have mastered the original game, and can find the solution with minimal tries. A step above Quordle, Octordle requires players to solve eight Wordle grids in each game.

The basic rules of the game remain the same, which means that players have to start off with a random five-letter word of their choice. The tiles will change colors based on the following rules:

Green means the letter is in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed at an incorrect spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

However, every time a player enters a word in the first grid, the word is auto-filled in the remaining seven tables. Players get a total of thirteen tries to find eight five-letter words.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee