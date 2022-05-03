Wordle #318 answer for today: Tuesday, May 3

Wordle is a viral word-guessing game that took over social media by the end of 2021. The game was created by Josh Wardle, a Welsh-based software engineer. He made a prototype for the game in 2013, which wasn't well-received by his peers. That led him to abandon the project.

The engineer was reminded of the game almost ten years later when the pandemic confined everyone to their homes.

Wardle and his wife, Palak Shah, spent the majority of their free time playing and solving quizzes. This reminded the duo of the abandoned project, and they worked together to modify the game. Shah took the responsibility of filtering out the solution list, while Wardle changed some other features. The new game was fun and very addictive.

The couple released the game to the public in October 2021. It didn't take long for Wordle to get popular on the internet and attract a handsome number of players. By the middle of January, the game had already recorded over a million daily players.

Its success was noticed by The New York Times, which decided to acquire the Wordle. The NYT planned to make the game a paid feature on its website, but that was dropped after Wardle expressed his interest in keeping the game free. The game was ultimately bought by the news company for seven figures and moved to the NYT website.

The solution for Wordle #318 rhymes with the word "fairy"

The relevant clues are listed below:

The word begins with the letter H The word conatains the letter R The word contains two vowels in it The word ends with the letter Y.

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with the word "fairy." The solution for May 3 is the word "hairy."

According to Merriam Webster, hairy is used to describe something that is "covered in hair or hairlike material."

Swifties can play Taylor Swift Heardle

Taylor Swift Heardle is a variant of the Wordle spin-off, Heardle, which only features songs created by the singer. It was created by a Twitter user @beachboysstan using Glitch, and SoundCloud.

The game is identical to Heardle, where players have to recognize a game from a one second long section. This may sound impossible, but die-hard Swifties are capable of achieving such feats.

With every skipped or incorrect attempt, players can unlock additional sections to help them guess the song. The clips increase in length with every subsequent try, from one second, two seconds (+1), four seconds (+2), seven seconds (+3), and 11 seconds (+4), until the final clip of 16 seconds (+5).

Readers need to remember that the game cannot be accessed in countries that do not have access to SoundCloud. Just like the original game, Taylor Swift Heardle resets with a new song every night.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul