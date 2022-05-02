Wordle #317 answer for today: Monday, May 2

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle for his wife, Palak Shah, an avid quiz player. The couple loves to solve crosswords and other games together, which is how Wardle got the idea to create the game.

He first began working on Wordle in 2013, almost ten years before its release. During that time, the game had noticeable problems that made it difficult and tedious.

The couple returned to the game during quarantine after spending a significant amount of their day solving puzzles. The two major problems with the original game were, one, it had a long solution list of ten thousand words that housed numerous uncommon and vague answers.

Shah filtered that list and removed almost eighty percent of its content. The second major problem was that players could play multiple games one after another, and this feature was removed by adding a one-game-per-day limit.

After these changes were made, the game became addictively enjoyable. Its playerbase kept increasing every day, prompting the engineer to release it publicly. The game was released in October 2021 and hit the internet with a bang. Within six months, the game had taken over everyone's social media pages.

The solution for Wordle #317 rhymes with the word "glory"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter Y.

Today's answer is an immensely common word that rhymes with "glory." It shouldn't take players long to find the solution. The solution for May 2 is the word "story."

According to Merriam Webster, a story can be "an account of incidents or events", or it can also be "a fictional narrative shorter than a novel."

Harry Styles Heardle for the One Direction singer's fans

One Direction is one of the UK's most popular boy bands. The five singers were banded together by Simon Cowell on the X Factor stage. They created numerous songs together before going their separate ways.

A member who grew further in popularity after leaving the band is Harry Styles. Styles kept a grasp on the music industry with hit songs like Watermelon Sugar, Adore You, and more.

Styles' fans have created a Harry Styles version of Heardle, a spin-off of the Wordle.

The rules of this version are identical to Heardle, where players are given a small chunk of a song to listen to. It begins with one second, and with every skipped/failed attempt, an extra second is added.

Players have to guess the song by the small portion they get to hear. Like Wardle's game, fans can only play one game a day.

