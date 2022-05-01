Wordle #316 answer for today: Sunday, May 1

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, for his wife, Palak Shah, with whom he loves playing word games. The couple spent a significant amount of time solving quizzes together during quarantine, which gave Wardle the idea of tweaking his old prototype of the game so they would be able to play it together.

While Shah worked on narrowing down the word list from 10,000 words, Wardle made a few technical changes to make the game more impactful. Upon sharing the reworked game with friends and family, Wardle received a lot of praise. He decided to make it public in October 2021, and the game went viral within a few weeks. By December, over two million players had already tried their hands at this wonderfully addictive game.

The New York Times houses some of the most popular word games played by people all around the world, so it was only natural that they would be interested in Wordle after witnessing its meteoric rise. The media company successfully acquired the game in January 2022.

The game continues to attract twenty thousand daily players to the news website.

The solution for Wordle #316 rhymes with the word "cargo"

1) The word begins with the letter F

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains a repeating vowel

4) The word ends with the letter O

Today's answer might seem like an uncommon word for many, it rhymes with the word "cargo." The solution is given below.

The solution for May 1 is the word "forgo."

According to Merriam Webster, forgo means to give up the enjoyment or advantage of something.

Play Moviedle for a visual change

In the midst of all the Wordle spin-offs that keep popping up each day, players can try Moviedle. The game is a refreshing change because players do not need to tear their brains apart to find a solution.

The game's creator, Jeremy Toeman of AugX Labs, wanted to create a fun game. He described his vision saying:

"Moviedle doesn’t have to be the hardest game. It just has to be fun.”

The game is very similar to Framed, another movie-based spin-off. However, there is a significant difference between the two. While Framed shows only six frames from a movie, Moviedle plays the entire movie but within one second.

The idea might sound odd, but if a player remembers a movie, they will most likely guess the name based on the one-minute recap. For anyone who needs a better look at the scenes, the game increases the time period by 1 second with every skipped or incorrect attempt. Players get a total of six attempts to guess the right answer. Users don't have to worry about the correct spelling of the movie title as the game provides a dropdown list with options.

The game releases one quiz every day, but new players can play all the previous versions on the website.

