Wordle #315 answer for today: Saturday, April 30

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his wife, Palak Shah, who is an avid quiz player and loves to solve crosswords. Her affinity for these games inspired Wardle to work on the Wordle prototype, which he had created in 2013, during the pandemic.

The couple spent a lot of their time during the quarantine solving puzzles and playing word games so Wardle decided to have their very own game. He made a few necessary changes to the technical aspects of the game to make it more engaging, while Shah filtered the word list and narrowed it down to about 2300 words.

sansan @thesheney



🟨 🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 314 3/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 314 3/6🟨⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Initially, they shared the game only amongst their family and friends who fell in love with it. After Wardle made the game public in October 2021, it blew up almost instantly, becoming a daily ritual for people all around the world.

The solution for Wordle #315 rhymes with the word "flash"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word contains the letter R in it

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter H

Today's answer is a very common word that rhymes with the word "flash." The solution is given below.

The solution for April 30 is the word "trash."

According to Merriam Webster, trash refers to "something worth little or nothing, such as junk or rubbish."

The game was sold for a seven-figure amount

Dr Richard Abbott @Catwhoorg



🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩 🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



1st: 2,3 green

2nd: 1,2,3 green 5 yellow

3rd: All green



WordleBot

Skill 80/100

Luck 80/100 Wordle 314 3/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩1st: 2,3 green2nd: 1,2,3 green 5 yellow3rd: All greenWordleBotSkill 80/100Luck 80/100 Wordle 314 3/6⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩1st: 2,3 green2nd: 1,2,3 green 5 yellow3rd: All greenWordleBotSkill 80/100Luck 80/100

Wordle became so popular that The New York Times decided to acquire it. Wardle agreed to sell the game if it was not made a paid feature on their site. He wanted to remain free of cost and ad-free from players. The game was finally sold for an unspecified amount in the low seven figures.

The New York Times has recently launched a website called WordleBot. The website uses an AI to analyze a player's gameplay and provides helpful guidance. Players can see a detailed breakdown of their game and these insights can help them strategize better for future games. The bot also provides excellent starting words.

Users who like to compete with friends can use the bot to act as a tie breaker, as it scores every move made by the players. One thing readers must remember is that the website only works with a completed quiz grid and will not provide any kind of help in the middle of a game.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee