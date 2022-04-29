Wordle #314 answer for today: Friday, April 29

Wordle was initially created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle in 2013. The game was modeled after Mastermind (a color matching game). However, it did not receive positive reviews from the engineer's peers, leading him to abandon the project.

The prototype for the game contained over ten thousand words on its solution list. The list was filled with unknown and vague answers that made the game incredibly difficult. On top of that, players were allowed to solve numerous grids one after another, making them uninterested after a while.

Both features were changed to make the game enjoyable. Wardle took help from his wife, Palak Shah, to filter the solution list. Shah removed eighty per cent of the words and narrowed them down to around 2300. A one-game per day limit was also added to it.

The revised version of the game was not only enjoyable but also addictive. It took less than six months for it to become a viral internet sensation. Starting with two users, the game is now enjoyed by millions worldwide.

The solution for Wordle #314 rhymes with the word "zesty"

Players can refer to the clues provided below:

The word begins with the letter H The word contains the letter T in it The word contains just one vowel in it The word ends with the letter Y

Interestingly, today's word rhymes with "zesty," which was the solution for yesterday. The solution for today is the word "hasty."

According to Merriam Webster, hasty means "acting too quickly, being overly eager or impatient." It can also be described as "exhibiting a lack of careful thought or consideration."

Try Quordle for a challenge

If playing one Wordle feels easy for a player, then they can try their hands at Quordle, where they get nine attempts to solve 4 quiz grids simultaneously. The game was conceptualized after taking inspiration from Dourdle, another Wordle spin-off.

Created by Freddie Meyer and David Mah, Quordle is a combination of "evil and genius.” A person named Guilherme S Tows has also worked on the game.

While talking about the game, Meyer joked:

“It was truly horrific code (it even had two keyboards) but I knew that I had to continue this madness. With hindsight, he really baited me into finishing his monstrous creation.”

The basic rules for Quordle are identical to the original, except players cannot afford to waste a chance. When a word is entered, it automatically fills in all four grids. Users who want to get better at solving the game can choose the "practice" mode, which provides unlimited back-to-back games.

The game is said to have 500,000 daily players and more than a million in total.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul