Wordle #313 answer for today: Thursday, April 28

Wordle is a viral word-guessing game that took over social media towards the end of 2021. The game was created by American software engineer Josh Wardle initially in 2013. However, he abandoned the prototype after a while. His wife, Palak Shah, helped him rework the game and perfect it during the pandemic. SInce the couple spent a lot of their free time solving puzzles and word games, they thought that it would be a good project.

Shah was in charge of filtering the solution list, which she narrowed down to around 2300 words. The game selects words randomly from the list, giving all players a fair chance to play and solve it.

BrudaNxD @BrudanK1D



🟩

🟩🟨 🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 312 5/6🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 312 5/6🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Wordle was acquired by The New York Times at the end of January 2022. Players were not fans of the change because they believed that the news portal would change the game, making it more difficult.

]However, NYT has reassured time and again that they have not made any significant changes to the game apart from removing a few archaic and offensive words from the solution list. The game is still running on the original algorithm.

Solution for Wordle #313 rhymes with the word "bestie"

1) The word begins with the letter Z

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter Y

Today's word is not very common but it's also not too difficult. It rhymes with the word "bestie." The presence of the letter "Z" might make this word hard to guess.

The solution for April 28 is the word, "zesty." According to Merriam Webster, zesty means "having or characterized by zest, appealingly piquant or lively."

Play Sedordle for a challenge

There are numerous versions and spinoffs of the original game on the internet. However, nothing feels quite as challenging as solving multiple Wordles simultaneously.

If solving one quiz a day is too easy for someone, they can try variations like Dordle (2 words), Quordle (4 words), Octordle (8 words), and Sedordle (16 words).

Sedordle can prove to be especially tough because players have to solve sixteen grids altogether. The rules of the game are identical to the original.

Green means the letter is in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed at an incorrect spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players get a total of 21 chances to figure out the solution for 16 words. Every time a word is entered into the game, it is autofilled in all the remaining 15 grids. Thankfully, the game doesn't save progress, so players can come back every day to try again, guilt free.

