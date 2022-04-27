What is the Wordle #312 answer for Wednesday, April 27? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle was created by American software engineer Josh Wardle. He made the game for his wife, Palak Shah, an avid quiz player who loves to solve crosswords. She and Wardle worked together to develop and perfect the game.

Initially, the game had close to 10k words in its solution list, sorted out and decreased to 2300 by Shah. She removed most of the obscure and uncommon words to make the game enjoyable.

The couple played the game to spend time during quarantine, with their peers slowly joining them.

Its increasing popularity prompted the engineer to release the game to the public. The game went public in October 2021 and caught clout almost immediately. By December 2021, more than a million users had played Wordle.

While the initial rage for the game has gone mild, it still attracts 20k daily players.

The solution for Wordle #312 rhymes with the word "flown"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter H

3) The word contains just one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter N.

Today's answer is fairly simple and more common than the last few answers. It rhymes with the word "flown." The solution for April 27 is the word "shown."

According to Merriam Webster, shown is the past participle of the word "show."

The Sudoku version of Wordle

Crosswordle is the latest spin-off of the word game on the internet. Created by Reddit user ymichael and his wife, the game is a reverse version of the original game. Released on January 31, Crosswordle begins by providing players with the final answer. It also provides an already played grid, but with the letters hidden.

Players must type in words according to the tile colors and recreate the gameplay. It follows the color theme from the original game, where green indicates a correct letter and position, yellow indicates a correct letter, but incorrect position and gray indicates an incorrect letter as a whole.

The difficulty comes in solving the quiz, as the game doesn't let players put random letters on the grid.

Green squares must be filled with the correct letter.

Yellow squares must be filled with letters present in the solution but in a wrong spot.

Gray, once filled into the slot, cannot be used again.

If players do not follow any of the above rules, a red flag will show up in the corner of the box and the game won't accept the solution. If one quiz per day is not enough for a player, they can play the unlimited version of the game, available in easy, normal and difficult modes.

Edited by Srijan Sen