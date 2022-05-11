How to play Phoodle? Everything to know about the Wordle food game signed off by Martha Stewart 

Calling all food-lovers: a new Worldle spin-off, Phoodle is in town to satiate the hunger of all foodies. The game invites players to sharpen the knives of their wit and guess the mystery word which is somehow tied to the culinary world.

The viral phenomenon known as Wordle has spawned an unfettered spew of variants that have breached almost every sphere of lifestyle and entertainment, be it music (Heardle), sports (Weddle), geography (Worldle), films (Moviedle), and so much more.

The addictive game has amassed nothing short of a cult following who religiously flock to its website the second the clock strikes 12 midnight. It was developed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner Palak Shah and released in October 2021.

Since then, Wordle has been on the path to world domination, even impressing The New York Times to the point where they acquired it for a whopping seven-figure deal.

Phoodle gains Martha Stewart's critical acclaim

The food iteration of Wordle is the brainchild of cookbook author and art dealer Julie Loria, who announced the launch of her game via Instagram on Monday, captioning the post:

"I am delighted to launch PHOODLE, a new online daily word game for food lovers. To get your daily Phoodle phix, the link is in my bio. Test your culinary expertise by guessing a food-related term, from ingredients to appliances to famous chefs and more! Thank you for playing!"

In a statement to Food & Wine, Loria delved into her inspiration behind the creation of the word-guessing game:

"I've been captivated by puzzles since a young age and my passion grew from simple word-search puzzles to more complex crossword puzzles. As the author of two cookbooks, I knew early on that a culinary puzzle was exactly what I wanted to create. Creating Phoodle was the ultimate puzzle challenge, and I've loved every minute of it."

The game received culinary legend Martha Stewart's stamp of approval shortly after, directing her 1.6 million followers to try it out. Enthusiastically endorsing it, Stewart captioned the post:

"If you want a new word game to play, and who does not!, try [Phoodle]. Live today. lots of fun, especially if you love food!!!!!!"

This variant has a commendably wide scope of food-related terms that are accepted as answers, which only turns up the difficulty level by a couple of notches. Martha Stewart guessing the answer in just 3 tries gives a false illusion of others being able to replicate her immediate success, but unless you're a world-class food personality and a household name, it might prove to be a mammoth undertaking.

It follows the blueprint laid out by the original game that formed its inspiration, much like every other Wordle spin-off currently on the market. Players get six chances to guess the five-letter word, with the only difference being that this version only includes food-related terms.

The color of the tiles will change with every guess to indicate how close or off the mark a player is, in keeping with the signature green, yellow, and gray color scheme.

The only feature that the game misses out on is another Wordle staple ⁠— the streak calculator. However, it makes up for it with another unique addition called 'Phoodle Fact' marked with a chef's hat icon. It provides players with a fun fact about the day's mystery word and a recipe featuring the word.

