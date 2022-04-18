Martha Stewart Great American Tag Sale: Venue, tickets, date and all you need to know

American businesswoman Martha Stewart has revealed that she is cleaning house and selling "this and that" in a Great American Tag Sale next weekend at her northern Westchester County estate.

On April 14, the 80-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures of her old collectables over the years, which will be up for sale.

In the caption, she wrote that she'd be selling stuff like rugs, kitchenware, furniture, antiques, textiles, tableware, vintage, lightly used, bedding, etc. She further added that the proceeds from the sale would go to the Martha Stewart Centers for Living.

Martha Stewart Great American Tag Sale - Tickets and date

Martha's Great American Sale will be held at her farm in Katonah, New York on April 23 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 24 (Sunday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for the same can be purchased from her website, www.marthastagsale.com, in advance. The prices of the tickets start at $250 each for the earliest time slots on April 23, and on April 24, the tickets for a one-hour time slot drop to $25. Those attending the sale are expected to carry valid identification with them along with the tickets.

Ticket holders should park at the John Jay Homestead (400 Jay Street in Katonah) upon arrival. A free shuttle service to the tag sale will be offered.

Those who will not be attending the sale can also get a glimpse of it as ABC announced an hour-long special, The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart, to be aired on May 25. The program will feature Martha, her event team and several celebrity friends as they gear up to sell the businesswoman's curated items.

It will also include fortunate customers taking home some of the founder's unique products. Before attending the event, those who attend in person will be asked to sign a release form for filming.

Born on August 3, 1941, Stewart is a US-based entrepreneur and domestic lifestyle innovator who was behind building a successful catering business into an international media and home-furnishing corporation called Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc.

On the personal front, Stewart was married to publisher Andrew Stewart for 29 years, from 1961 to 1990. They share a daughter, Alexis, together.

Edited by R. Elahi