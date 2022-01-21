×
Where does Martha Stewart live in Maine? Author reveals reason why she broke up with Anthony Hopkins

Martha Stewart revealed she could not take Anthony Hopkins to her Maine house because she kept picturing him as Hannibal Lecter (Image via Getty Images/David Turnley)
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
Modified Jan 21, 2022 05:16 PM IST
Feature

American television personality Martha Stewart has revealed why she broke up with actor Anthony Hopkins.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 19, the 80-year-old businesswoman talked about how she called it quits with the Solace actor because she kept picturing him as one of the characters he played in the film:

"I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter."

The 84-year-old Welsh actor played the iconic role of convicted cannibal Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs. In 1992, Hopkins bagged an Academy Award for Best Actor for the role.

She went on to add that she resides in a 100-acre mansion in the forest and could not even take Hopkins there. Citing Hopkins' character's culinary habits in the film as something she could not separate from him, she said:

“I couldn’t — all I could think of was him eating, you know…”

Martha Stewart, who was previously married to Andrew Stewart from 1961-1990, did not mention the timeline of her relationship with Hopkins.

Where does Martha Stewart live in Maine?

Martha Stewart with her Chow Chow Ghenghis Khan and French bulldogs Sharkey and Francesca alongside her 1958 Edsel Roundup at her Maine residence, Skylands, a ’20s masterwork for Edsel Ford, and his wife, Eleanor. Photograph by Pieter Estersohn. https://t.co/7V37S2nxgu

Stewart's mansion, which goes by the name "Skylands," is located on the central coast of Maine on the Seal Harbor. The 100-acre mansion was originally constructed in 1925 for auto executive Edsel Ford and designed by architect Duncan Candler.

Located just outside Acadia National Park, the house now has a pink granite driveway, 12 bedrooms, naturalistic landscaping, antique furniture, and sunlight-filled rooms befitting of its nickname. Stewart was assisted by Kevin Sharkey, who worked for Martha Stewart Living, in choosing the decor.

The home was purchased by Stewart in 1997, and she retreats there every summer. The Maine property is one of five owned by the writer. She also owns homes in Connecticut, New York's Katonah, East Hampton, and Manhattan's West Village.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
