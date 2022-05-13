Today's Heardle answer: Friday, May 13, 2022

There has been a notable spike spike in simple but interesting browser-based games since late 2021.

Heardle burst into the scene earlier in 2022 with a unique music-based twist on the familiar premise of the classic word-guessing game Wordle. Although this game is primarily of interest to music lovers and musicians, it is entertaining for anyone who is looking to test their knowledge of popular music.

One of the most successful Wordle spinoffs, the game has grown rapidly over the past few months. The rules are simple. Players have to listen to a small snippet of a music clip and guess the song. They can make six attempts in total, and the duration of the clip increases after every wrong guess or skip. Most players aim to guess the correct answer in as few guesses as possible.

The game can be tricky, especially if you do not keep song intros memorized or listen to music frequently. So, we are here to help you with some clues to the Heardle answer for May 13, 2022.

Heardle clues and solution for May 13, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the game selects songs from a list of popular songs that have been streamed frequently. Lovers of contemporary music naturally have an edge over other contestants in this game.

If you are having trouble guessing today's answer based on just the intro, here are some clues, as shared on Forbes, to help you figure it out.

"This is listed as a progressive pop song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1977. It reached number 35 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number six on the U.K. singles chart. This track is also heavily featured in the opening of a Marvel Cinematic Universe film."

These clues should help enthusiasts guess the acclaimed song by Electric Light Orchestra. You can check below whether the song you guessed is indeed the correct answer.

The answer for May 13, 2022, is Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra.

More about Mr. Blue Sky

Mr. Blue Sky is a song by the English rock band Electric Light Orchestra, released as a part of their seventh studio album Out of the Blue in 1977. The song was written and produced by the legendary musician Jeff Lyne. It was also released as a single which peaked at number 6 on the UK Singles Chart.

