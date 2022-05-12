Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Heardle has quickly become one of the most talked-about games in recent times. Built on the familiar premise of the word-guessing game Wordle, the game is primarily targeted towards music enthusiasts.

Heardle tests the player's knowledge of musical tracks. Players are given small snippets of a randomly chosen song every day, and they have to guess the song correctly within six attempts. The duration of the available snippet increases with every wrong answer or skip, giving players a greater chance of making the correct guess before finishing their quota of attempts. The goal of the game is to guess the right answer with as few guesses as possible.

Heardle @Heardle_app For those worried about streaks - don't worry, you can reveal the track and enter the answer as normal... For those worried about streaks - don't worry, you can reveal the track and enter the answer as normal...

The song refreshes daily at midnight. If you are having trouble figuring out the answer for May 12, 2022, read on.

Heardle clues and solution for May 12, 2022

According to the official website of the game, the songs are picked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade. This means that contemporary music fans will automatically have an edge. However, the game can still be tricky. If you are finding it difficult to guess today's answer based on the intro, here are some clues for today's Heardle answer, as shared by Forbes:

"This is listed as a synth-pop/new wave song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1984. It (eventually) hit number one in the U.S. and number two in the U.K. The iconic video won six awards at the MTV Music Video Awards in 1986 and has been viewed more than 1.4 billion times on YouTube."

a-ha @aha_com Photos taken at ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany last week by Hendryk Meyer. Enjoy! Photos taken at ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany last week by Hendryk Meyer. Enjoy! https://t.co/k14F9B4MDK

These clues may be sufficient for many players to guess the correct answer, which happens to be one of the most popular songs by pop band A-ha. The solution to the May 12 Heardle is Take on Me by A-ha.

More about Take on Me

Originally released by Norweigan synth-pop band A-ha in 1984, Take on Me initially did not make much of an impact. However, the second version of the song was released in 1985 as a part of the band's debut album, Hunting High and Low, and the song topped the Billboard's Hot 100 chart the same year.

MTV made an innovative video for the song using a live-action pencil sketch that cemented its place in popular culture. The video won six awards and was nominated for two more at the 1986 MTV Video Music Awards.

