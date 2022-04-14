How to play TWICE Heardle? Everything to know about the popular music version of Wordle 

A Twice version of Heardle has recently gained traction online. Heardle is based on the viral word game, Wordle, and it requires where fans to guess the song based on a small snippet.

Made by Twitter fan accounts @twicefiles and @minaszns, the game chooses the Heardle at random from the group’s discography. OT9, sub-units, promotional songs, some melody projects/covers, and OSTs are among the songs included.

The clips are frequently chosen from the beginning of the song, but they can be chosen from any other section.

Twice Heardle works similarly to the previous versions of the game

Wordle has spawned a slew of spinoffs ranging from complex puzzles to brain teasers. In February, music fans became hooked onto Heardle, a music-guessing game, as they had to guess songs from a wide range of artists spanning countless genres and decades.

While Wordle gives you six chances to guess the word of the day with the help of hints related to the placement of different letters, Heardle challenges fans to guess the song of the day in six tries using snippets from the song's intro.

Rules of the game (Image via Heardle)

The unofficial fan-made TWICE Heardle follows the same format and rules as the original Heardle. The main difference is that all of the songs in the game are taken from the discography of the well-known band. Each player gets six chances to correctly guess the song. For each guess, an additional one-second snippet of the song is unlocked. If the player chooses to skip a chance, they can listen to two seconds of the song sample.

When a player is ready to make a guess, they can enter the song title, and the game will immediately display a list of corresponding titles for them to choose from. The game resets at midnight, based on the player's timezone. It can only be played once a day.

midha @FL1PJAEWONEXO

🟩



Enhypen Heardle #18

🟩



TAEMIN Heardle #18

🟩



TWICE Heardle #18

🟥🟩



Red Velvet Heardle #18

🟩



Stray Kids Heardle #17

🟩 EXO Heardle #21Enhypen Heardle #18TAEMIN Heardle #18TWICE Heardle #18🟥🟩Red Velvet Heardle #18Stray Kids Heardle #17 EXO Heardle #21🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️Enhypen Heardle #18🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️TAEMIN Heardle #18🔉⬛️⬛️🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️TWICE Heardle #18🔉⬛️🟥🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️Red Velvet Heardle #18🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️Stray Kids Heardle #17🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

If you love this Heardle, you can also try other musical Worldle spin-offs like BTS Heardle, Red Velvet Heardle, and NCT Heardle. The onslaught was triggered by the popularity of Josh Wardle's original game, which was released in October 2021.

More about TWICE

The group’s hit song "Fancy" surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify. They will perform at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on April 23, 24, and 25. Furthermore, they are scheduled to perform an encore concert in the United States as part of their '4th World Tour III' on May 14 and 15.

