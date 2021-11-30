Who was Tor Eckhoff aka Apetor? Tributes pour in as YouTuber dies just days after reassuring fans he was fine 

Norwegian YouTuber Tor 'Apetor' Eckhoff has unfortunately passed away. The adventure vlogger died after tripping into an icy lake while filming a video for his channel. Information about his passing was made public by his partner.
Apetor died on Saturday after walking over an ice-laden lake. According to Norwegian outlet Verdans Gang, the tragic event unfolded at Jakobs Dam, located near the town of Kongsberg.
The YouTuber had amassed over 1.2 million subscribers along with nearly 400 million views on YouTube. He has documented his Norwegian travels on his channel. Eckhoff can often be seen skating on frozen lakes and showcasing scenic views along with wildlife.
Apetor dies after claiming he's 'not dead' in YouTube video
Prior to his death, the content creator had uploaded a video on November 22 titled 'I am Not Dead, I am 57 Today.' Over the past few years, Apetor has been uploading videos with similar titles on his birthday.
Tor Eckhoff lived with his partner Tove Skjerven. In an interview with Verdens Gang, the latter shared:
“We miss him terribly much, and it is a loss that will never let go. He has been everything to me and to our son.”
He was reportedly rescued from the cold waters by divers. He was then transported to a hospital. Unfortunately, he did not make it through. In a Facebook post, Skjerven said that the doctors "turned off all the machines that had kept his body going."
Followers of the adventure vlogger took to social media to pay tribute. A few tweets read:
In Eckhoff's channel's 'About' section, he had stated that he was born in 1964 and lived in the coastal regions of Sandefjord. He reportedly worked in a paint factory.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Eckhoff added that he had amassed over 200,000 subscribers in August 2018 and over a million last December. Apetor had amassed a huge following online since launching his platform in 2006.