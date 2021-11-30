Who was Tor Eckhoff aka Apetor? Tributes pour in as YouTuber dies just days after reassuring fans he was fine 

Norwegian YouTuber Tor 'Apetor' Eckhoff has unfortunately passed away. The adventure vlogger died after tripping into an icy lake while filming a video for his channel. Information about his passing was made public by his partner.

Apetor died on Saturday after walking over an ice-laden lake. According to Norwegian outlet Verdans Gang, the tragic event unfolded at Jakobs Dam, located near the town of Kongsberg.

The YouTuber had amassed over 1.2 million subscribers along with nearly 400 million views on YouTube. He has documented his Norwegian travels on his channel. Eckhoff can often be seen skating on frozen lakes and showcasing scenic views along with wildlife.

Apetor dies after claiming he's 'not dead' in YouTube video

Prior to his death, the content creator had uploaded a video on November 22 titled 'I am Not Dead, I am 57 Today.' Over the past few years, Apetor has been uploading videos with similar titles on his birthday.

Tor Eckhoff lived with his partner Tove Skjerven. In an interview with Verdens Gang, the latter shared:

“We miss him terribly much, and it is a loss that will never let go. He has been everything to me and to our son.”

He was reportedly rescued from the cold waters by divers. He was then transported to a hospital. Unfortunately, he did not make it through. In a Facebook post, Skjerven said that the doctors "turned off all the machines that had kept his body going."

Followers of the adventure vlogger took to social media to pay tribute. A few tweets read:

NymN @nymnion Rest in Peace Apetor, Norwegian YouTube legend that sadly passed away earlier today. He died doing what he loved, producing his wacky and nonsensical videos that never fail to put a smile on one's face. Gone but never forgotten! ♥️💙 Rest in Peace Apetor, Norwegian YouTube legend that sadly passed away earlier today. He died doing what he loved, producing his wacky and nonsensical videos that never fail to put a smile on one's face. Gone but never forgotten! ♥️💙 https://t.co/wqVoR5dMgz

atozy👨‍🚀 @atozy I'm sorry to inform that we just lost a Youtube Legend. Rest in Peace Apetor you will be missed. I'm sorry to inform that we just lost a Youtube Legend. Rest in Peace Apetor you will be missed. https://t.co/mvUqkhLMWN

Ball-sunner @BugmanBlues RIP Apetor (Tor) you were a real one RIP Apetor (Tor) you were a real one https://t.co/2Ah65qy99l

Arx🌟💋🧛🏿‍♀️ @ArxIsLive Yo RIP Apetor man, He drowned 2 days ago in a lake 3 days after his 57th birthday Yo RIP Apetor man, He drowned 2 days ago in a lake 3 days after his 57th birthday https://t.co/OLIh0izzui

StreetMan @StrtMnTV Rest in piece to the Norwegian legend Apetor. A creative inspiration and tallented entertainer. A very sad loss. Rest in piece to the Norwegian legend Apetor. A creative inspiration and tallented entertainer. A very sad loss.

Tiedemann @Daniel03073824 Rip Apetor was a very good human and i was a very big fan. He used to reply to my comments on his yt videos and i always watched it with good feelings inside my hearth. You will always be here inside our soul and hearth thank you for your very nice and inspiring youtube videos.🥇 Rip Apetor was a very good human and i was a very big fan. He used to reply to my comments on his yt videos and i always watched it with good feelings inside my hearth. You will always be here inside our soul and hearth thank you for your very nice and inspiring youtube videos.🥇 https://t.co/TMH1AFkvW2

❄🦊Snowy🦊❄ @Snowythefur RIP Apetor

God damn his death makes me so depressed.

I would always look forwards to watching any videos he made. A legend gone too soon ❤ RIP ApetorGod damn his death makes me so depressed.I would always look forwards to watching any videos he made. A legend gone too soon ❤ https://t.co/mqCiBxMlRT

Omid @OmidLive apetor is dead and so is God apetor is dead and so is God https://t.co/Cjnw3RzAlX

In Eckhoff's channel's 'About' section, he had stated that he was born in 1964 and lived in the coastal regions of Sandefjord. He reportedly worked in a paint factory.

Eckhoff added that he had amassed over 200,000 subscribers in August 2018 and over a million last December. Apetor had amassed a huge following online since launching his platform in 2006.

Edited by Shaheen Banu