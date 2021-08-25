Top 5 YouTubers who almost died on camera

YouTubers have been known to go above and beyond when it comes to remaining interesting on the internet. Sometimes that means pushing the envelope in various pranks, stunts, jokes, giveaways and tours.

Other times, these extreme lengths are accidental and what is caught on camera is something that happened in the spur of the moment. Listed below are five YouTubers that skated by without a video titled 'In Memory of'.

YouTubers who shared their near death escapades

1) Deji (ComedyShortsGamer)

YouTuber Deji, also known as ComedyShortsGamer, discussed his brush with death in September 2016 after being caught in a car accident. In his video titled i could've died, Deji explained that he was driving his sedan when he went around a wet bend on a road and lost control of his car.

The YouTuber drove straight into a ditch with the car flipping over. Deji stated that it was his fault and he believed he was a good driver.

In his video, Deji showed off his minor injuries. However, Deji's driver side, which is the left side for the UK, was totalled with the windshield and roof crushed in.

2) Jeana Smith

Jeana Smith was part of the duo's YouTube channel Boyfriend vs. Girlfriend before it ended in 2016. Before she and Jesse Wellens called it quits, however, they posted a vlog exploring the city of San Francisco.

In their video, Smith and Wellens ride in a tram car in the heart of the city before Smith steps out on the tram car's edge to stretch out for a photo opportunity. The YouTuber does not recognize the oncoming danger as another tram car approaches in the opposite direction.

Then-boyfriend Jesse Wellens called for Smith's attention in a near flash, getting her to step back onto the vehicle seconds before the oncoming tram passes. The video has since been deleted.

3) Ben Brown

British YouTuber Ben Brown is known for his lifestyle vlogs. In early 2016, Brown caught his car in an accident on camera. As a passenger in the vehicle, the YouTuber's side is hit first, which deploys the airbag.

An outside video source can be seen showing a vehicle appearing outside the intersection to hit the tail end of the car. Though the injuries were not extensive and both vehicles were going at a relatively low speeds, the video footage itself was a warning for driver safety.

4) Casey Neistat

YouTuber Casey Neistat shared a video in May 2015 titled The Day I Almost Died, in which he described climbing a mountain in Chile.

Neistat stated that he, along with his companions, were lost at 21 thousand feet and while moving towards the summit of the mountain, they continued blacking out due to the high altitude.

He stated that he had no recollection of the event, only the footage and a memory of extreme tiredness.

"I felt closer to not making it than any other time in my life."

5) Jeff Wittek

YouTuber and barber Jeff Wittek attempted to film a stunt with friend and Vlog Squad leader David Dobrik in June 2020. However, his involvement in the stunt almost led to his death.

In a now-exclusive video on his Patreon page, Wittek was swinging from a crane arm operated by Dobrik before the rope swung around and slammed the YouTuber into the arm.

Wittek's skull was shattered in nine places as a result, along with torn ligaments in his leg, a broken foot, hip and a shattered eye socket. Jeff had to undergo extensive reconstructive surgery and rehabilitation before celebrating the one-year anniversary o his accident.

Also read: What did Kyle Anderson die of? Tributes pour in as Australian darts player passes away at 33

Edited by Siddharth Satish