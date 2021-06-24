Deji’s girlfriend defends him and exposes trainers for allegedly pushing him to cheat on her

Deji's girlfriend, Dunjahh, posted a YouTube video on June 23rd in defense of the former's boxing. She blamed his team for allegedly "going on vacation" instead of training, and pushing him to be an infidel.

The Battle of the Platforms, also known as the YouTubers vs TikTokers event, was organized by Social Gloves and was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. The headlining fight was between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall, while the undercard fights included a match between Deji and Vinnie Hacker.

The fight resulted in KSI's brother, Deji, being defeated by Vinnie Hacker in their fight that ended in the third round.

Dunjahh calls out Deji's trainers

On Wednesday morning, Deji's girlfriend Dunjahh posted a YouTube video titled, "exposing team Deji", which detailed her point of view on why Deji lost his fight against Vinnie Hacker.

Dunjahh started off the video by mentioning she and Deji, along with his team, had to travel to Cancun to quarantine, then begin their training. However, she described the trip to be more of a "vacation". She said:

"I'm not just there as Deji's girlfriend, you know, I'm there for support but I'm also there to keep an eye on things. Although I'm not here to bash their boxing skills, I'm gonna bash their actions. The two weeks spent in Cancun felt more like a vacation than actual training."

She continued by slamming Deji's team for being irresponsible with his training.

"I don't think there was one day where Deji's team wasn't drunk on tequila. Tequila for lunch, tequila for dinner, tequila for f***ing dessert. You do that for vacation on your private time, but not during this quarantine 'trip', alright? A boxing trip."

Dunjahh then touched on how inappropriate her boyfriend's team was towards the women, even allegedly coercing Deji to cheat on her.

"Telling my boyfriend to hit up one of those girls? When I'm not there? It was a party every night. There were tons of women wearing revealing clothes, and then telling him 'we have a spare room she will not know', f***ing pigs!"

Dunjahh finished the video by claiming that the team had "zero respect for women" and were only nice to her face, and even "pushed fast food under Deji's nose".

Fans praise Dunjahh for coming to Deji's defense

Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with Deji's team, claiming they were "lazy" and didn't care about him winning or losing as long as they got paid.

Many noted how the team shouldn't even have let Deji enter the ring with his shape, considering the significant difference in size between him and Vinnie Hacker.

Dounja going in for da kill — Lord Stoings (@LStoings) June 23, 2021

If his team would have told him to not fight Deji would have fired them and went ahead and fought anyway with a different team — RoniB (@RoniBMCity) June 23, 2021

bro please react to deji’s girlfriend’s new video. she exposes his team on how bad they are. her channel name is Dunjahh — aj (@ajj076) June 23, 2021

His team shouldnt have even let him enter the ring looking the way he did. Obviously massively down to Deji as well but the team have a responsibility — Soapy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ItsComingHome (@Soapy777) June 23, 2021

I dont believe her based on her past content. — MAB (@YomyGWasgood) June 23, 2021

Why did Deji only run a kilometer when they told him to run a mile? Why was Deji eating junk food instead of dieting? Why didn't he find a new team?



People are playing the blame game here, but it all leads back to Deji, his piss-poor work ethic and his lack of self-discipline. — Drip Phil (@jimmy_dean007) June 23, 2021

Dude didnt train for the first fight either! Thats still his fault! — Promiscuous Boy (@MiCaL_BaK) June 23, 2021

The same reason she is "dating" Deji 😂



A career — HIP HOP NEWS (@kalle75367703) June 23, 2021

She a good girlfriend for deji and am glad she spoke up for him 💕💕💕💕💕 — Sugar~Belle ♈️💛✨ (@Michell02934628) June 23, 2021

his team just set him up to fail… — jordan🥀 (@houstonxjordan) June 23, 2021

As Deji has called himself a "failure" for his loss against Vinnie Hacker, fans have finally been enlightened that the the former's team was completely at fault.

