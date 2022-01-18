Grammys 2022 roundup: Best rock song

As part of the SKPop Grammys roundup of 2022, here's a look at the category of Best Rock Song.

Songwriters have used the medium of rock music to incite rebellion, counterculture, psychedelia, and so much more. Rock songs range from deeply personal to universally anthemic, and the best of them have won the coveted Grammy for their melody and lyrics.

The nominees for this year's Rock Song Grammy are all rock royalty, showing the recording academy's affinity towards hefty names.

Glance at nominees for this year's Grammy Awards for Best Rock Song

Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber for All My Favorite Songs (Weezer)

Weezer is one of the most divisive rock bands ever. They have reached critical peaks and dull bottoms more than once in their rollercoaster career.

All My Favourite Songs opens their latest effort OK Human. It is Weezer's brand of cheesy, and River Cuomo's vocals shine more than they have in a while. The track harkens to the very roots of classic 60s rock, resulting in quite a good time.

Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill for The Bandit (Kings of Leon)

Bluesy garage rockers Kings Of Leon returned after an extended break to release their eighth studio album, When You See Yourself. It was the first-ever album to be sold as an NFT.

The Bandit already seems like a renowned Kings Of Leon tune. It has a nostalgic aura which the band clearly intended it to possess. It is a quintessential rock tune done right, with driving bass, a gorgeous riff, and Caleb's earnest vocals.

Wolfgang Van Halen for Distance (Mammoth WVH)

If his last name isn't already a dead giveaway, Wolfgang is the son of late rock legend Eddie Van Halen, whose legacy as a guitar god extends beyond the Grammys.

Distance is from WVH's debut project. And like the rest of the album, it is deeply personal and seeped in Van Halen's influence. But Wolfgang's musical chops are undeniable, and it'll be a delight to see where he goes from here.

Paul McCartney for Find My Way (Paul McCartney)

Arguably the greatest songwriter in recorded music history is still going strong while he is almost an octogenarian. In 2020, McCartney used lockdown (or, as he calls it, 'rockdown') to complete his career's third homemade solo album.

Find My Way finds McCartney at his boyish best, showing how the ex-Beatle can still spin contemporary melodies after nearly sixty years in the business. It is an upbeat, groovy earworm exuding charm.

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear for Waiting On A War (Foo Fighters)

Lyrically, Waiting On A War has been described as a modern take on the themes in songs like Give Peace A Chance.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl wrote the track after a conversation with his daughter. He said:

"Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, 'Daddy, is there going to be a war?'. My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago. I wrote, "Waiting on a War" that day."

Note: The article reflects the author's personal opinions.

