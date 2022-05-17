Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

With the rise of browser-based games over the past year, Heardle has become a prominent name in recent times, engaging audiences from both musical and non-musical backgrounds. The captivating game is based on the simple premise of the word guessing game, Wordle, with a unique musical twist.

This is hardly the first game based on the popular format of Wordle, but it is the first one to capture attention to this degree. The reasonably simple game is played by guessing the right song from a small intro part. Each player gets six chances, with the duration of the clip increasing with each attempt. The goal is to guess the song with the least number of shots.

Heardle is great fun, but not everyone may have the trivia skill and knowledge to identify every song by just a part of the intro. Hence, to help you out in your journey, here are some clues and the solution to today's Heardle.

Heardle clues and solution for May 17, 2022

Every song is picked from a list of most-streamed songs from the past decade, which means that contemporary music listeners and enthusiasts will have an edge over others in this game.

If you are struggling to figure out the song for May 17, 2022, here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, to help you in the process:

"This is listed as a pop/funk song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1990.It reached number eight on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 28 in the U.K. singles chart. It was a number one hit in Canada and Zimbabwe.The artist added a number to differentiate it from a song with a similar title from their former group."

If you are still having trouble figuring out this popular song by George Michael, read on for the answer.

The solution for today's Heardle is Freedom! '90 by George Michael.

More about Freedom! '90

George Michael Official @GeorgeMOfficial #HappyBirthdayFreedom90 “Happy Anniversary Freedom 90! How has it been 30yrs?! This video was my favorite and is so ingrained in my memory! All I wanted was to be one of those beautiful women when I grew up ...” - #JanuaryJones “Happy Anniversary Freedom 90! How has it been 30yrs?! This video was my favorite and is so ingrained in my memory! All I wanted was to be one of those beautiful women when I grew up ...” - #JanuaryJones #HappyBirthdayFreedom90 https://t.co/AcPtQqAj1a

Popularly also known as simply Freedom, George Michael's Freedom! '90 is widely considered one of the best songs by the English musician. Released in 1990, the song was written, produced, and performed by Michael. Its title was initially Freedom, but to prevent confusion with his former band Wham's Freedom, he added the "90" at the end.

The song was released as the third single from Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1. Upon release, it was a major hit, peaking at number 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The Rolling Stones included Freedom! '90 in their list of 500 Greatest songs of all time.

