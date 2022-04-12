Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 tour tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates and more

Rock and roll legend, Robert Plant and acclaimed country musician, Alison Krauss, who has won 27 Grammy awards, have announced new dates for their tour in honor of their albums Raise the Roof (2021) and Raising Sand (2007). The tour, starting in June, will continue to September. The duo also has performances scheduled at the upcoming Bonnaroo and Glastonbury festivals.
The presale for the newly-added tour dates will begin at 10:00 am EDT on April 12. On the other hand, general on-sale of tickets will begin on April 15, at 10:00 am EDT on Friday. The tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or plantkrauss.com
Robert Plant was the frontman of Led Zeppelin, often termed as a rock god, while Alison Krauss is famous for bluegrass and Americana music. In November 2021, NYT quoted Robert Plant as saying:
“We were from two radically different worlds.”
He further said:
“We’ve got a kind of a personality which we could pursue as two singers, a neat place that we made for ourselves. I just liked the idea of actually singing together throughout an entire show, more or less with somebody. Concentrating, listening, being free-form at times. Letting it rip, then being pretty controlled and organised and following instructions from her. And then, sometimes, letting go so she can’t catch me.”
The duo reunited after fourteen years in 2019, to release a sequel for Raising Sand called Raise the Roof.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 tour dates
June 01 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
June 03 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 04 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
June 06 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 07 - Chicago, IL - Jay Pritzker Pavilion
June 09 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion @ The Mann
June 14 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre
June 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
June 24 - Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival
June 26 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park
June 29 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival
July 01 - Hamar, NO - Tjuvholmen Arena
July 02 - Bergen, NO - Bergenhus Fortress
July 05 - Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla
July 08 - Bruges, BE - Cactus Festival
July 10 - Baarn, NL - Royal Park Live
July 14 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone
July 16 - Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022
July 18 - Sopot, PL - Opera Lesna
July 20 - Berlin, DE – Zitadelle
August 15 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park
August 17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
August 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
August 20 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
August 21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
August 23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage
August 25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 27 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
August 28 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
August 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
September 01 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 03 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
September 04 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
More about Robert Plant and Alice Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss first sang together in 2004 for a tribute to Lead Belly, after which Plant proposed that they try recording together. The duo later collaborated in 2007 for the album Raising Sand, which gained critical acclaim and won six Grammys in 2009 including Album of the Year.
Gone, Gone, Gone (Done Moved On) was released as a single and won the award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals at the 50th Grammy Awards.