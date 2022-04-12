Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 tour tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates and more

Rock and roll legend, Robert Plant and acclaimed country musician, Alison Krauss, who has won 27 Grammy awards, have announced new dates for their tour in honor of their albums Raise the Roof (2021) and Raising Sand (2007). The tour, starting in June, will continue to September. The duo also has performances scheduled at the upcoming Bonnaroo and Glastonbury festivals.

The presale for the newly-added tour dates will begin at 10:00 am EDT on April 12. On the other hand, general on-sale of tickets will begin on April 15, at 10:00 am EDT on Friday. The tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or plantkrauss.com

Robert Plant was the frontman of Led Zeppelin, often termed as a rock god, while Alison Krauss is famous for bluegrass and Americana music. In November 2021, NYT quoted Robert Plant as saying:

“We were from two radically different worlds.”

He further said:

“We’ve got a kind of a personality which we could pursue as two singers, a neat place that we made for ourselves. I just liked the idea of actually singing together throughout an entire show, more or less with somebody. Concentrating, listening, being free-form at times. Letting it rip, then being pretty controlled and organised and following instructions from her. And then, sometimes, letting go so she can’t catch me.”

The duo reunited after fourteen years in 2019, to release a sequel for Raising Sand called Raise the Roof.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 tour dates

June 01 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

June 03 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 04 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

June 06 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 07 - Chicago, IL - Jay Pritzker Pavilion

June 09 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion @ The Mann

June 14 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

June 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

June 24 - Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival

June 26 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

June 29 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

July 01 - Hamar, NO - Tjuvholmen Arena

July 02 - Bergen, NO - Bergenhus Fortress

July 05 - Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla

July 08 - Bruges, BE - Cactus Festival

July 10 - Baarn, NL - Royal Park Live

July 14 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone

July 16 - Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

July 18 - Sopot, PL - Opera Lesna

July 20 - Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

August 15 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

August 17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

August 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

August 20 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

August 21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

August 23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage

August 25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 27 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

August 28 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

August 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

September 01 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 03 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

September 04 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

More about Robert Plant and Alice Krauss

Robert Plant and Alice Krauss won six Grammys for Raising Sand in 2009. (Image via Jason Merritt/Getty)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss first sang together in 2004 for a tribute to Lead Belly, after which Plant proposed that they try recording together. The duo later collaborated in 2007 for the album Raising Sand, which gained critical acclaim and won six Grammys in 2009 including Album of the Year.

Gone, Gone, Gone (Done Moved On) was released as a single and won the award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals at the 50th Grammy Awards.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee