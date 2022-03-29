Roxy Music Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Popular English rock band from the ‘70s, Roxy Music, is back on tour for the first time in 11 years. The band will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their debut album.

The lineup will include artists Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson, who will play across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom in September and October. On North American dates, Roxy will be supported by St. Vincent.

The North American leg of the tour will commence in Toronto on September 7 at Scotiabank Arena. It will make stops in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, The Forum in Los Angeles, among other places.

The UK leg of the tour will begin in Glasgow on October 10, followed by Manchester on October 12, and The O2 in London on October 14.

The artist ticket pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00 am EDT and live until Friday, April 1 at 5:00 pm EDT. The general public on-sale will start on April 4 at 10:00 am EDT. The tour tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Roxy Music 2022 tour dates

Roxy Music 2022 Tour Dates (Image via Roxy Music)

September 7 -- Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena ^

September 9 -- Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena ^

September 12 -- New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden ^

September 15 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center ^

September 17 Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 19 Chicago, IL - United Center ^

September 21 Austin, TX - Moody Center ^

September 23 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center ^

September 26 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center ^

September 28 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum ^

October 10 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

October 12 Manchester, England - AO Arena

October 14, London, England - The O2

^ with St. Vincent

More about Roxy Music

In 2019, the band reunited for the group’s first performance in eight years when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2011, Roxy Music played a series of 40th-anniversary shows, after which they became inactive in performing concerts.

The band was formed in 1970 by Bryan Ferry—the band's lead singer and main songwriter—and bass guitarist Graham Simpson. The other longtime members were Phil Manzanera (guitar), Andy Mackay (saxophone and oboe), and Paul Thompson (drums and percussion).

Other members included Brian Eno (synthesizer and 'treatments'), Eddie Jobson (synthesizer and violin), and John Gustafson (bass). The band became famous in Europe and Australia after the success of their self-titled album in 1972.

Edited by Srijan Sen