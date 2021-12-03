‘Mixtape’ takeaway: After the 80s, it's time for 90s nostalgia

Mixtape is Netflix's latest addition to its list of feel-good holiday movies. It is in no way festive, but it is nostalgic and warm. Directed by Valerie Weiss and written by Stacey Menear, Mixtape highlights the messages of family, friendship, and grief, all set in 1999, pre-Y2K era.

The movie's central character is a 12-year-old orphan, Beverly, played by Gemma Brooke Allen, whose adorable portrayal shoulders the weight of the movie. The cast of Mixtape also includes Julie Bowen (of Modern Family fame), Nick Thune, Audrey Hsieh, and Olga Petsa. The fresh-faced cast manages to tell a wholesome tale without it becoming melodramatic.

'Mixtape' film summary

The plot of Mixtape revolves around the adventures of Beverly Moody, a 12-year-old who lives with her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), a postal worker. Beverly's rocker parents died in a car accident when she was just 2 years old and her grandmother has been unable to properly deal with the loss, so she refuses to talk about them. Beverly is a quirky girl with no friends and an unremarkable life, until she discovers a broken mixtape belonging to her parents.

Beverly embarks on a quest to find all the songs on the mixtape and uncover the message her parents might have left for her. In her endeavor, she makes some very unexpected friends. These include Ellen (Audrey Hsieh), her cheerful Taiwanese neighbor, Nicky (Olga Petsa), her crabby classmate who is a punk rock fan, and Anti (Nick Thune), who is a sardonic record store owner. These sweetly depicted friendships, coupled with Beverly's innocence, are bound to beguile viewers.

Netflix's official synopsis for Mixtape reads:

"In 1999, 12-year-old Beverly discovers a broken mixtape made by her late parents. She sets out to find the songs – and learn more about her mom and dad."

A travel back to the 90s

Themes of the 70s and 80s are done and dusted, Netflix is now venturing into the next decade and bringing back the 90s nostalgia. With the announcement of The '90s Show, The '70s Show spin-off, Mixtape is a welcome addition. The movie is bound to make millennials feel nostalgic with its plot based amidst the Y2K scare. It brings back memories of the Year 2000 software problem that had created widespread apprehension among the general public at the turn of the century.

Mixtape also features the music paraphernalia reminiscent of the 90s. Walkmans, mixtapes, vinyls, and rustic record stores shown in the movie might send 80s and 90s kids to their attics looking for their own treasured items.

Spotify playlists of 90s music might have forgotten these songs that have been featured in Mixtape. Obscure songs such as 'More Than This' by Roxy Music, 'Smile' by Vitamin C, and 'Better Things' by The Kinks were bangers in the 90s. People with selective and unique rock music taste in the 90s might appreciate the inclusion of these tracks, as they make them recollect the bygone days.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider