Willow Smith’s new punk track Transparent Soul with Travis Baker sends Twitter into a tizzy

Get ready to see a new side of Willow Smith, not in her usual R&B alternative genre but rather making her way into the rock music industry. The young artist is all set to introduce her punk-emo side via her new single: “Transparent Soul.”

The “Wait a Minute!” artist has released a new video paying tribute to pop-punk featuring Blink-182’s Travis Barker, who plays the drums. The dark, edgy track shares a glimpse of the upcoming album set to drop this summer.

As expected, Twitter is having a meltdown after witnessing the new performance visual.

Willow Smith stuns in goth-style bondage pants in new rock track "Transparent Soul"

The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has embraced her alt-rock and pop-punk sound in a new video. Willow can be seen donning various goth attires while playing the guitar on her own and headbanging to the chorus of "Transparent Soul."

Willow's fandom is all for the artist's new transition, which comes after her 2019's Willow Album, experimenting with electro-funk and dream pop. The music icon has made a name for her vocal power with tracks such as "Time Machine."

Reactions to the new track's teasing video by Willow Smith have so far been immensely positive.

The singer's sibling, Jaden Smith, and many others have also responded to the new song, and it's all but certain to go viral.

.@OfficialWillow dropped her single “Transparent Soul” today! Check it out ... she’s kill’n it as per usual! Shout out to @travisbarker for throw’n down on these drumzzzzzzzzzz!!!!!🤪 pic.twitter.com/EzF5rcQqDv — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) April 27, 2021

Willow Smith via Study Breaks Magazine

Singer Justin Bieber also shared the official poster of "Transparent Soul" on his Instagram stories prior to the track's video release.

Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories apoyando a Willow 🥰💖 pic.twitter.com/8pXYCv4wGy — Justin Bieber Chile 🇨🇱 (@streamJBchile) April 28, 2021

willow smith is literally the black alt artist we’ve been asking for and she still slept on pic.twitter.com/b3YaBr0NSV — sananda (@sandsonnabeach) April 27, 2021

WILLOW SMITH IS DOING ROCK ????? YEAHHH pic.twitter.com/rW0ROfcmbu — sol ⁷ bts poly truther 🧈 (@mapofthesoI) April 27, 2021

Willow smith making rock music??? Oh a lot of people should be scared..... — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) April 27, 2021

willow smith is a young, queer, black woman who is entering the rock industry after dominating the alternative r&b scene. she has so much power right now <3 pic.twitter.com/xLFofF3jeZ — otter 𓆗 (@chicagosoftc0re) April 27, 2021

we are entering a very powerful willow smith era pic.twitter.com/dUp0sNYs7M — ₒ 𐐪𐑂 ♡ 𐐪𐑂 ₒ (@stupiidandgay) April 28, 2021

Listening to transparent soul has me realizing willows acc talented afff — DECEY 16 (@16_decey) April 28, 2021

Willows song is so good. I need an album. And i need it now. I will be listening to Transparentsoul 40times a day till she does😌 — doin relatively relative (@_cgall) April 28, 2021

willow smith next main punk rock girl pic.twitter.com/afIhfZJISV — ava (@glitteredwasabi) April 27, 2021

No way willow smith just ate the entire rock genre the fuck up jesus pic.twitter.com/LcwRc952oX — dami (overtweeting arc) (@acexsavee) April 27, 2021

willow smith rock era 🤝 pic.twitter.com/dHU6RHSEuZ — atum (@mayybemal) April 27, 2021

patiently waiting for willow smith to drop a rock/metal album pic.twitter.com/lM0g9FAnnE — notnat ♓️ (@natalaaaay_) April 28, 2021

apparently willow smith is releasing some rock music today and I'll be patient but I need it in my ears like RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/9zDyAV2H19 — ✨🌺 FAEPRIL 🌺✨ (@demiidoe) April 27, 2021

Willow's transformative journey in the world of music has been quite peculiar compared to other artists.

The singer surprised the biz world after dropping the spiritual track "Surrender" (Krishna Keshava) with the UK's mantra singer Jahnavi Harrison singing the Sanskrit verses.

There's no telling where Willow will head next with her creative prowess. Nonetheless, the artist has made quite the name for not defining herself by a genre.