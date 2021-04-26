"Dude give it up"- Mandy Rose turns down WWE Superstar on Twitter

Mandy Rose sent a message to Dolph Ziggler in her latest tweet after the former world champion attempted to get her back.

It has been over a year since Mandy Rose left Dolph Ziggler and kicked off a romantic storyline with Otis. Ziggler tried his best to make things right between the two, but Rose wasn't having any of it. He has sent several tweets over the past year in his attempts to woo her, but to no avail.

Fans might remember that former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle, aka Dylan Postl, had asked Rose to get back with Ziggler in a video on Twitter last year.

Ziggler had significant praise for Hornswoggle in response to last year's tweet. He then asked Mandy Rose whether she wanted to watch Rough N' Rowdy 14 together.

One should note that Hornswoggle made his boxing debut at Rough N' Rowdy 14, losing against Jeremy Smith. Mandy Rose responded to Ziggler's offer by telling him to give up. Check out the tweets below:

Never forget @DylanPostl has a heart of gold AND hands of stone! @WWE_MandyRose want to watch #RnR14 together? https://t.co/2MluKwMnGO — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 23, 2021

My new number??? 😍

done and done (check DM’s)

*only 99 cents a minute* — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 25, 2021

Mandy Rose turned on Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36

Mandy Rose learned mere days before WrestleMania 36 that Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville had plotted to keep her away from Otis.

The SmackDown Mystery Hacker revealed the same on an episode of the blue brand. Ziggler faced Otis in a singles match at WrestleMania 36 and lost the bout following a low blow from Rose.

Mandy Rose and Otis immediately got together, and the WWE Universe was delighted for the couple. Rose and Otis later lost a tag team match to Deville and Ziggler on an episode of SmackDown. Later in the year, Mandy's trade to WWE RAW marked the end of the romantic angle.

Ziggler still holds hope that he will win Mandy Rose's heart again, but her responses so far have indicated that she's done with him for good.

Were you a fan of Mandy and Ziggler's on-screen pairing on SmackDown? Would you be interested in seeing the duo together again? Sound off in the comments section below.