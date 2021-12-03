‘Mixtape’ review: A wholesome holiday package of love, loss, and nostalgia

Valerie Weiss' feel-good heartfelt drama Mixtape released on Netflix on December 3, 2021. The movie brings back 90's nostalgia through its soundtrack and the plot set amidst the Y2K scare.

The perfect family holiday watch, Mixtape has something for all ages. From tween friendships to palpable loss and grief, the film combines it all.

Mixtape's charm is centered around Gemma Brooke Allen's endearing portrayal of Beverly Moody, the 12-year-old protagonist. Though inherently sweet and heartwarming, Mixtape does not overdo the mush and also includes elements of comedy, drama, and pain.

Contributing to these elements are other members of the cast, including Julie Bowen, Nick Thune, Audrey Hsieh, and Olga Petsa.

Netflix's official synopsis for Mixtape reads:

"In 1999, 12-year-old Beverly discovers a broken mixtape made by her late parents. She sets out to find the songs – and learn more about her mom and dad."

'Mixtape' film synopsis

Beverly Moody (Gemma Brooke Allen) is a 12-year-old orphan living with her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), a postal worker. Gail was a teen mother, as was her daughter, who had Beverly when she was 15. Unfortunately, a car accident claimed the lives of Beverly's parents when she was just 2 years old.

Beverly's parents left behind a mixtape which she finds in a broken condition while cleaning her house. The cassette has a tracklist attached to it and starry-eyed Beverly decides to find out who her parents were through the songs. These include some bangers such as Smile by Vitamin C, Better Things by The Kinks, and More Than This by Roxy Music.

After being told by Anti (Nick Thune), a record store owner, that "a mixtape is a message from the maker to the listener," the pursuit becomes all the more important to Beverly and she must listen to all the songs in the given order.

In her endeavor to find all the songs, Beverly befriends the bubbly Ellen (Audrey Hsieh) and the surly Nicky (Olga Petsa). She also disarms Anti, the cynical record store owner, and their dynamic makes for some of the best scenes in Mixtape. In addition to the winsome friendship being a major strength of the film, the relationship between Gail and Beverly is also of importance.

Mixtape is not all cutesy and charming

Gail, who still hasn't dealt with the loss of her daughter, is unable to satisfy Beverly's curiosity about her mother. Beverly harbors this insecurity about whether her parents would have liked her, and unable to find answers, she feels adrift and turns to the mixtape.

Despite being a comfort film, Mixtape does not brush aside complex themes such as grief and teen pregnancy. The film's brilliance lies in exploring these emotions in a nuanced and quiet manner. It does not sink into sadness and yet makes the viewers choke up during some of the key scenes addressing Beverly and Gail's grief.

Mixtape is the perfect holiday watch for the entire family. Written by Stacy Menear, it mostly focuses on the young, coming-of-age elements. However, the nostalgic soundtrack and the enchanting relationships make it a wholesome, comfort watch for just about anyone.

One can't help but wonder if the film would have become a classic by now had it released in the 90s.

Mixtape is now available to watch on Netflix. If you are sick of the Hallmark-style holiday movies and looking for different kind of feel-good drama, this might be it!

Edited by Saman