Today's Heardle answer: Friday, May 20, 2022

Heardle has quickly grabbed the limelight in a rising market of simple browser-based games. Despite many attempts at replicating a game like Wordle, none have come as close as this one.

Heardle has used the simple premise of the popular word-guessing game with an added twist for music enthusiasts, making it a complete package.

The rules of the game are pretty simple. Participants are given a part of a song's intro and a total of six chances to guess the right song. With each failed attempt, the duration of the clip increases. The goal is to guess the correct answer with a minimal number of attempts.

Since not all players may have the knowledge of song intros, here are some clues, and ultimately the solution, to today's Heardle to help you on your musical journey.

Heardle clues and solution for May 20, 2022

According to the description on the game's official website, the songs are handpicked from a collection of the most streamed songs over the last decades. This means that contemporary music listeners and enthusiasts automatically have an edge over other players.

For today's edition of Heardle, here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, to help you figure out the correct answer:

"This is listed as an R&B song on Wikipedia. It was released in 2002. It reached number 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the U.K. charts. The artist had some major successes in the past, but this was their first single as part of a new project."

If you're still having trouble guessing this popular song by one of the most popular musicians from the 2000s, read on to find out the answer.

The correct response to today's Heardle is Like I Love You by Justin Timberlake.

More about Like I Love You

Like I Love You is the first solo single by the American musician Justin Timberlake. It was a part of his debut studio album, Justified, which was released in 2002.

The song was co-written by Justin Timberlake and The Neptunes. It received a good critical response and peaked at number 11 on US Billboard Hot 100. It also peaked at number two in the UK, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.

Reviewing the song, Craig Seymour from Entertainment Weekly wrote:

"Over a lo-fi Neptunes-produced track dashed with Spanish guitar, live drums, and Planet Rock-like electro bleeps... [Justin proves that] while no innovator, he is a fine student."

The song stayed on the US charts for 36 weeks, launching Timberlake's career to great heights.

Timberlake performed the song at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. It was also nominated for the Grammy Awards in 2003.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh