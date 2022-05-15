Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Since late 2021, several online games have captivated audiences, including Heardle, a musical twist on the famous word-guessing game Wordle. Despite many other games in the market, Heardle has become one of the most popular since its release earlier this year.

Created by James Wardle, this game has an easy set of rules. The game's objective is to guess a song based only on only the intro. Players are provided with a short intro section of the song, and they have to guess it.

Each player gets six chances, and the duration of the clip increases with each failed attempt. The game's goal is to guess the song in as few attempts as possible.

It can sometimes be difficult for participants to memorize each and have a wide palette of musical knowledge. If you have trouble guessing the Heardle answer for May 15, 2022, here are some clues and the solution to today's game.

Heardle clues and solution for May 15, 2022

According to the game's official website, the songs for the daily challenge are picked from the most streamed songs of the last decade. This automatically means that contemporary music listeners and enthusiasts have the edge over others in this game.

For today's edition of Heardle, here are some clues to the answer, as stated by Forbes:

"This is listed as a dance-pop/worldbeat song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1986. It reached number 23 in the U.S. and number four in the U.K. charts. Additionally, the album this song featured on won Album of the Year at the 1987 Grammy Awards."

If you have still not guessed the correct song, you can read on to find the answer to this famous song by Paul Simon of the Simon and Garfunkel duo.

The correct response for today's game is "You Can Call Me Al" by Paul Simon.

More about You Can Call Me Al

You Can Call Me Al was the lead single from Paul Simon's seventh studio album, titled Graceland. The song was released in the third quarter of 1986 and became one of Simon's biggest hits and reached the top five in the charts of seven countries.

The song's lyrics, written by Paul Simon, follow a man's mid-life crisis. The song was inspired by Simon's own experience in South Africa.

