Summerfest 2022 lineup ft. Justin Bieber, Backstreet Boys, and more: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The 2022 Summerfest is returning to its home state of Wisconsin for the first time since 2019. The organizers took to social media on March 29 to announce the full list of bands that will be performing this year.

Justin Bieber, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, and Backstreet Boys are among the 100+ headliners that have been announced for the 2022 Summerfest, which will take place over three weekends in June and July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The festival will take place from June 23 to July 9. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $25 for general admission. A 3-day pass can also be purchased at a valuation of $50 from the event's site.

Full lineup for Summerfest 2022

Summerfest @Summerfest Your 2022 Summerfest lineup just dropped. See you in June & July. Presented by @amfam . Get tickets for festival shows now: store.summerfest.com/tickets Your 2022 Summerfest lineup just dropped. See you in June & July. Presented by @amfam. Get tickets for festival shows now: store.summerfest.com/tickets https://t.co/ae4lnNrKJT

The nine-day festival will also feature a different headliner for every day of the fest. This year's headliners are Jason Aldean on June 23, Justin Bieber on June 24, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan on June 25, one unannounced artist on June 30, Machine Gun Kelly (with support from Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior) on July 1, Halsey on July 2, Rod Stewart (with support from Cheap Trick) on July 7, Backstreet Boys on July 8, Thomas Rhett on July 9.

The headliners announced on Tuesday will perform on eight stages, seven of which will be accessible to Summerfest general-admission ticket holders. The festival's main attractions will be performed at the 23,000-person-capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which will require separate, higher-priced tickets.

Fans will have to purchase separate tickets for the Ampitheater performances. Tickets for the Backstreet Boys concert will go on sale at 10 AM on April 8 at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive) and online at ticketmaster.com. Wayne, Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan's tickets will go on sale from April 15 at 10 AM local time.

Apart from the main headliners, Summerfest 2022 will also include Charli XCX, Death Cab for Cutie, The Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Steve Miller Band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Modest Mouse, Steve Aoki, Third Eye Blind, Dry Cleaning, Ultravox's Midge Ure, 2 Chainz, Portugal. The Man, Cordae, Alessia Cara, and The Cult.

Additionally, Boyz II Men, Taking Back Sunday, Ann Wilson of Heart, Parquet Courts, Village People, Big Boi, KC & the Sunshine Band, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Anthrax, Violent Femmes, The Breeders, War, Blue Oyster Cult, The New Pornographers, Modern English, Bob Mould, The Far Side (formerly of The Pharcyde), WILLOW, Barenaked Ladies, Corinne Bailey Rae, A Flock of Seagulls, Craig Finn, Son Volt, Meat Puppets, Municipal Waste, Sa-Roc, illuminati hotties, and much more will also take to the stage.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan