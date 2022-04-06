Backstreet Boys DNA Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates, and more

American boy band Backstreet Boys have announced extended dates for their upcoming DNA World Tour 2022. The shows will commence at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.
Backstreet Boys have also announced additional stops in major US cities, including Nashville, Portland and Memphis. The band will then proceed to Europe, beginning their tour in Portugal on October 3.
Tickets will be available for the general sale on Friday, April 8 at 10:00 am PST and can be purchased from Live Nation and Ticketmaster.
AJ McLean, in the docuseries, emphasizes the choreography and dancing of the band:
"There's a formula that works. If you look at the boy bands today, they're more vocal-based or they're musicians. That's the boybands of 2017 and on. We've always been showmen. I think that combination of being able to sing live, not lip-syncing, and dance at the same time, that's a huge upswing for us."
Backstreet Boys DNA 2022 tour dates
October 3 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
October 4 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
October 6 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jori
October 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
October 12 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 15 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
October 18 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena
October 20 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
October 22 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
October 25 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays
October 27 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
October 29 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
October 30 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA
October 31 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
November 2022
November 2 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Sports Arena
November 4 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen
November 6 – London, the UK – The O2
Backstreet Boys will also contribute a portion of ticket sales from their DNA world tour to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to protect and assist refugees and those displaced in Ukraine and neighboring countries.
Backstreet Boys release Making of the DNA Tour docuseries
The band also announced the first episode of their new docuseries, Making of the DNA Tour, which gives an inner glimpse at the preparation for the tour to the viewers. The first episode of the docuseries is currently available on the band’s YouTube channel. More episodes will be available on YouTube in the coming days as the tour progresses.