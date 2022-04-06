Backstreet Boys DNA Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates, and more

American boy band Backstreet Boys have announced extended dates for their upcoming DNA World Tour 2022. The shows will commence at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

Backstreet Boys have also announced additional stops in major US cities, including Nashville, Portland and Memphis. The band will then proceed to Europe, beginning their tour in Portugal on October 3.

Tickets will be available for the general sale on Friday, April 8 at 10:00 am PST and can be purchased from Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

AJ McLean, in the docuseries, emphasizes the choreography and dancing of the band:

"There's a formula that works. If you look at the boy bands today, they're more vocal-based or they're musicians. That's the boybands of 2017 and on. We've always been showmen. I think that combination of being able to sing live, not lip-syncing, and dance at the same time, that's a huge upswing for us."

Backstreet Boys DNA 2022 tour dates

October 3 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

October 4 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

October 6 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jori

October 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

October 12 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 15 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

October 18 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

October 20 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

October 22 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

October 25 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays

October 27 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

October 29 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

October 30 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

October 31 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

November 2022

November 2 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Sports Arena

November 4 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen

November 6 – London, the UK – The O2

Backstreet Boys will also contribute a portion of ticket sales from their DNA world tour to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to protect and assist refugees and those displaced in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Backstreet Boys release Making of the DNA Tour docuseries

The band also announced the first episode of their new docuseries, Making of the DNA Tour, which gives an inner glimpse at the preparation for the tour to the viewers. The first episode of the docuseries is currently available on the band’s YouTube channel. More episodes will be available on YouTube in the coming days as the tour progresses.

