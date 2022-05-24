Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Heardle is a popular song-guessing game that saw a massive bump in popularity over the past few months. Based on the familiar premise of the word-guessing game Wordle, this game adds a musical twist to the story, making it more enjoyable to play.

The rules of Heardle are pretty simple. Players are given a part of the song's intro, and they have to guess the correct song from this. The songs are updated every day. Each participant gets six attempts, with the duration of the clip increasing on each failed attempt. The real goal is to guess the answer in one go or with the least number of attempts.

But not everyone can guess every song based on just the intro. That is where we come in. Scroll on for some clues and, ultimately, the solution to today's daily challenge of Heardle.

Heardle clues and solution for May 24, 2022

The songs for the daily challenge are generally picked from a list of most-streamed songs in the past decade. While this may sound like it's making things easier, only contemporary music listeners and enthusiasts will benefit from this.

When it's difficult to guess the song based on just the intro, these clues, shared by Forbes, may help you figure out the answer:

"This is listed as a folk-rock song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1965. It reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number four in the U.K. singles charts. In 2004 and 2010, Rolling Stone called this the greatest song of all time. It slipped to number four on the 2021 edition of the list."

If you are still unable to figure the answer out, read on to find out the answer.

The solution to today's Heardle is Like a Rolling Stone by Bob Dylan.

More about Like a Rolling Stone

Like a Rolling Stone is one of the most popular songs by American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. It was released in July 1965 as a part of his sixth studio album Highway 61 Revisited. The song's lyrics, which have been described as revolutionary, direct, and aggressive, resulted from a packed England tour, following which Dylan penned the lyrics down.

Though critics considered this revolutionary, Dylan wrote this song without a definite purpose. He said in an interview with Sunday Evening Post:

"It wasn’t called anything, just a rhythm thing on paper all about my steady hatred directed at some point that was honest. In the end, it wasn’t hatred, it was telling someone something they didn’t know, telling them they were lucky. Revenge, that’s a better word."

He further said:

"I had never thought of it as a song, until one day I was at the piano, and on the paper it was singing, ‘How does it feel?’ in a slow motion pace, in the utmost of slow motion following something,"

The song was much revered in the music community, with critics describing it as "revolutionary in its combination of musical elements, the youthful, cynical sound of Dylan's voice, and the directness of the question How does it feel?"

This song was listed at number 1 in Rolling Stones' 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

