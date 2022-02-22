When did Britney Spears' conservatorship end? Pop star signs $15 million publishing deal for tell-all memoir 

American pop star Britney Spears is all set to release her memoir. The 40-year-old singer has inked a huge book deal which is estimated to be of $15 million, as per news outlet Page Six.

Insiders working at the publishing house revealed that Spears has bagged a bombshell deal with publishers Simon & Schuster for her book. It is set to talk about her journey as a singer, her life and her toxic relationship with her family.

A source claimed that the publishing house bagged the deal after a bidding war with several publishers over her memoir. He further claimed that the deal was one of the "biggest of all time, behind the Obamas."

The rights for Barack and Michelle Obama's books were sold for more than $60 million in 2017, the highest figure ever recorded for non-fiction books. A $15 million deal was signed by Bill Clinton in 2001 for his post-presidential memoir, My Life.

Spears had been planning to pen a memoir after she was left fuming over the allegations made in her younger sister's book Things I Should Have Said, that was released in January 2022.

Britney Spears had a rough time due to her recently-ended conservatorship

Britney Spears' book deal comes months after she fought for her freedom from a court-ordered conservatorship that continued for 13 years and was put in place by her father, Jamie Spears.

A conservatorship is typically granted to elderly or infirm people who are unable to make decisions for themselves. Spears' conservatorship was established in 2007 following a period of mental illness. There were rumors that the singer was being held against her will in a conservatorship, which led to the #FreeBritney movement.

In 2021, as reported by The Guardian, Britney Spears gave her first public testimony about the conservatorship, telling a Los Angeles judge that she was made to work without breaks despite begging for them. The star also spoke about how she was not in control of her finances, and was denied the right to marry her boyfriend despite wanting a third child. She said:

“I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.”

A judge suspended her father's conservatorship in September 2021, and it was dissolved completely in November 2021. Afterward, Spears stated that her family members "should all be in jail" for the "demoralizing and degrading" treatment she went through.

Britney criticized her sister Jamie's memoir

According to The Guardian, the singer publicly criticized her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who accused the singer of having mental health issues while promoting her own memoir on Good Morning America.

Jamie Lynn said in an interview last month that Britney once put her and her lover, James, in a room while holding a knife. She also described the singer's behavior over the years as "erratic, paranoid, and spiraling."

starlets_royalty @StarletsRoyalty Britney Spears has finally unfollowed her ‘sister’ Jamie Lynn on Instagram.



Brit starting 2022 right.

-

Britney Spears por fin ha dejado de seguir a su ‘hermana’ Jamie Lynn en instagram.



Brit empezando el 2022 bien. Britney Spears has finally unfollowed her ‘sister’ Jamie Lynn on Instagram. Brit starting 2022 right.-Britney Spears por fin ha dejado de seguir a su ‘hermana’ Jamie Lynn en instagram.Brit empezando el 2022 bien. https://t.co/m2BnpXr5qe

Taking offense to this, Britney accused her sister of selling the book at her expense. As a result, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart sent Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter, telling her that his client would no longer be subjected to bullying from her family members. The letter read:

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she."

The House of Representatives of the US Congress invited Britney Spears to discuss her conservatorship legal battle last week, with two members requesting she speak about her "empowering" experiences and the "emotional and financial turmoil" she faced throughout the conservatorship process.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan