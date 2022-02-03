Who is Mathew Rosengart? All about Britney Spears' lawyer as she heaps praise on former federal prosecutor for turning her life around

American pop star Britney Spears thanked her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for helping her end her 13-year conservatorship.

On February 2, the 40-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures with Rosengart, who played a key role in Britney's freedom and expressed her gratitude towards the lawyer.

The duo, who crossed paths at lunch, can be seen dressed in pink in the social media uploads. Spears could be wearing an off-shoulder baby pink dress while Rosengart donned a pink and white checkered shirt.

Britney Spears hired Rosengart on July 14, 2021, to help her get free from the conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears. The Gimme More singer's conservatorship ended on November 12, 2021.

Despite being 'free,' Britney Spears' legal battle with her estranged father Jamie is far from over as Rosengart alleged Jamie and his team stole $36 million from Britney's $60 million estate over the past 13 years.

All about Britney Spears' lawyer

GreenbergTraurig LLP @GT_Law @GT_Law Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart, who has garnered international recognition for his legal victories on behalf of client Britney Spears and others, has been asked to deliver the Spring 2022 Dean’s Distinguished Lecture at @BCLAW on Feb. 22. Read: buff.ly/3oeSZ0d .@GT_Law Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart, who has garnered international recognition for his legal victories on behalf of client Britney Spears and others, has been asked to deliver the Spring 2022 Dean’s Distinguished Lecture at @BCLAW on Feb. 22. Read: buff.ly/3oeSZ0d. https://t.co/fmvUpzgedZ

Mathew Rosengart is an American celebrity lawyer who has been in the limelight for a long time. The 56-year-old obtained a doctorate in law from Boston College's Law School.

Both Britney and Rosengart have ties to Louisiana. Mathew is a Tulane University graduate, while Britney grew up in Kentwood.

Rosengart is an attorney with Greenberg Traurig LLP. He served as a federal prosecutor prior to entertainment and white-collar crime. As the bio on his firm's website states, he handled cases ranging from violent crimes to public corruption.

A nationally recognized trial attorney, his practice includes complex commercial and entertainment litigation.” According to his bio, he previously served as a trial attorney with the Justice Department's Civil and Criminal Divisions and with the Criminal Division Campaign Finance Task Force.

Britney Spears is not the first celebrity that Rosengart has represented. He has fought cases for Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder, Shark Tank's Daymond John, and NBA player Jimmy Butler, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Variety, other A-listers Rosengart represented include Eddie Vedder, Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Keanu Reeves.

Mathew Rosengart with Winona Ryder (Image via Getty Images/ Bruce Glikas)

One of Rosengart's most famous cases was when Sean Penn slapped a defamation case against Empire creator Lee Daniels.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2015 that Penn sued director Daniels for $10 million. Rosengart represented Penn in the settlement that resulted in an apology from Lee and a donation to Penn's charity Community Organized Relief Effort (at the time, called J/P HRO).

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition, Rosengart won $14.1 million in a settlement with Gold Circle Films over debt that Sandton Capital purchased from the studio for the films Pitch Perfect and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Edited by Srijan Sen