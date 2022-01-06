Steven Spielberg kids: All about his family as daughter Sasha, marries Keith McNally's son, Harry

American director Steven Spielberg's daughter, Sasha, is engaged. The 31-year-old is set to marry Harry McNally, son of restaurateur Keith McNally, after dating for over a year.

The news came to light after Keith McNally posted a picture of the duo and wrote a caption referencing the 1989 Hollywood film When Harry Met Sally.

In the photograph, Harry can be seen dressed up in a black jacket while Sasha is sporting a maroon top. There is no sign of a ring, and the couple can be seen cuddling and posing for the camera.

However, on January 5, 2022, Sasha Spielberg took to her Instagram handle and uploaded pictures of herself flaunting the ring. In one of the pictures, she is seen smiling and flashing her new diamond ring by the ocean.

In another photo, the duo can be seen standing in front of a Christmas tree, hugging and embracing each other after the proposal. Sasha revealed that her father Steven Spielberg had been "secretly filming" the moment.

Sasha Spielberg and Harry McNally began dating in November 2020 and got engaged a year later.

How many kids does Steven Spielberg have?

Steven Spielberg is a father to seven children, including four daughters and three sons, who he shares with his second wife Kate Capshaw. His family is a mix of biological children, stepchildren, and adopted children.

Jessica Capshaw is Steven Spielberg's eldest child and his stepdaughter. The 45-year-old is the daughter of Kate and businessman Robert Capshaw. When her parents got divorced in 1991, Jessica was 15 years old.

Kate Capshaw eventually married Steven Spielberg and Jessica Capshaw became the latter's stepdaughter. Capshaw rose to fame by playing the character Arizona Robbins in television series Grey's Anatomy. In 2004, she tied the knot with entrepreneur Christopher Gavigan and the couple share four children together.

36-year-old Max Spielberg is the director's child from his first marriage, to Amy Irving. As per his IMDb profile, Max has his name credited in the 2002 short film Snap Shot and was a graphic designer for video games such as Battlefield 1 and Assassin's Creed: Unity. As per media outlet Page Six, he is married to beauty blogger Valerie Spielberg.

Before marrying the Oscar-winning director, Kate adopted Theo Spielberg. Post their marriage in 1991, Spielberg embraced Theo as his own son. His most notable work was being a crew member on the television show Saturday Night Live, from 2014-2016. As per his IMDb profile, he also collaborated on several television specials, including Adele Live in New York City in 2015.

Sasha Spielberg is the first biological child of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. The 31-year-old is a singer known by her stage name, Buzzy Lee. Aside from singing, she has also had minor acting gigs in Steven Spielberg's movies, including Munich, The Post, The Terminal, and Indiana Jones.

29-year-old Sawyer Spielberg is the duo's second biological child. By profession, Sawyer is an actor and is known for his role in horror movie Honeydew, which could not be released in theaters due to COVID-19.

In 1996, when she was an infant, Mikaela Spielberg became the second child adopted by the power couple. By profession, the 25-year-old has chosen a different path than her family members and produces her own adult films.

Also Read Article Continues below

The youngest child of the lot, Destry Spielberg, 24, is a model and actress. Her acting credits include starring in HBO's miniseries I Know This Much Is True alongside Mark Ruffalo.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee