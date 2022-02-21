Elliot Page net worth: 'Juno' star's fortune explored as he's set to receive $3 million for memoir 

American actor Elliot Page is all set to release his memoir in 2023.

The 35-year-old will open up about his trans identity, mental health, and his journey to Hollywood in the forthcoming book, which is arranged to be published by Flatiron Books.

Titled "PAGEBOY," Flatiron, which is a division of Macmillan Books, released an official statement on February 17.

"The memoir will delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be."

As per media outlet Deadline, their sources have revealed that Page's upcoming memoir was sold to Flatiron Book for more than $3 million. However, the outlet mentioned that his representatives had declined to comment on the matter.

As a child, Page was known for his work in the 2005 psychological thriller Hard Candy, but he broke out as a pregnant teenager in the 2007 coming-of-age drama Juno. The role bagged him a nomination for an Academy Award.

Page came out as transgender in December 2020 via an Instagram post. At the time, he wrote that he could not "begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

What is Elliot Page's net worth?

Born in 1987, Halifax-bred Page is the son of Dennis Page and Martha Philpotts.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, is more than a book deal. The outlet estimated his net worth to be $12 million.

In his early roles, Page appeared on TV shows such as Pit Pony and Trailer Park Boys. Page made his film debut with The Wet Season in 2002.

Page gained widespread attention after playing a pregnant teenager in Juno, a 2007 comedy film starring Michael Cera. He was nominated for a Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Award for his role in Juno. Since then, Page has received more than 25 other nominations.

He has since appeared in a number of successful and popular films, including Whip It, Inception, and X-Men: The Last Stand. Additionally, he is in demand as a voice actor and celebrity endorser.

Ellen Page announced on February 14, 2014, that she was tired of hiding her sexuality. In January 2018, Page and choreographer Emma Portner announced that they had tied the knot.

In December 2020, Page officially announced that he is transgender and would like to be called Elliot Page with the pronouns he/him and they/them.

As per his IMDb profile, Page will next appear in Robodog and voice the character of Dusky in Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin.

