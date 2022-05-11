Britney Spears bares all in new Instagram pictures, leaves the internet divided 

American pop star Britney Spears has left some of her fans shocked as she has been uploading some bold pictures of herself on the internet.

On May 10, the 40-year-old singer, who recently announced her pregnancy with her beau Sam Asghari, shared three posts with full-frontal nudity. Fans are divided in their opinions on this.

teej ✨ @badmedlakarma i’m extremely over the blatant misogyny britney spears is forced to deal with on the regular. she has not lived one second of her career without the criticism from the public, her professional team, and her family. she’s not sixteen anymore, she’s FORTY. leave her ALONE. i’m extremely over the blatant misogyny britney spears is forced to deal with on the regular. she has not lived one second of her career without the criticism from the public, her professional team, and her family. she’s not sixteen anymore, she’s FORTY. leave her ALONE.

Captioning the first post, she wrote:

"Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???"

Minutes later, the Gimme More singer posted another series of pictures of standing in the exact location but posing differently. Captioning it, she wrote:

"Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick!!! Photo dump before there was a child inside me!!!"

The third set of photos appeared to be taken from a bit closer, where she struck the same pose as the other two posts. She wrote:

"I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much!!!!"

The Toxic singer had posted some controversial pictures back in August 2021 as well, and she explained herself in an interview back then. After years of feeling constricted, self-conscious, and helpless, the singer said, her viral photos were an attempt to reclaim her body.

The Internet was left divided after Britney Spears shared her naked pictures

After Britney Spears uploaded her pictures on Instagram on May 10, her fans were divided into two. Some followers raised concerns about the pop star's mental health, while others supported her, stating that she missed a lot from her life because of the conservatorship imposed on her for almost 13 years.

Not saying the conservatorship was a good thing. I'm saying, I think it's wrong to assume we know enough about the situation. It's sad, but it seems Britney Spears does have mental health issues. Which is why I was always a little hesitant about the #FreeBritney campaign.Not saying the conservatorship was a good thing. I'm saying, I think it's wrong to assume we know enough about the situation. It's sad, but it seems Britney Spears does have mental health issues. Which is why I was always a little hesitant about the #FreeBritney campaign. Not saying the conservatorship was a good thing. I'm saying, I think it's wrong to assume we know enough about the situation.

βɛth @feverspell Britney Spears has serious mental health issues that need professional care and management, and she's not getting either. What she has is a family who sees her as an ATM and a fiancee who looks at her as an 18-year payday once he knocks her up. She needs to get off social media. Britney Spears has serious mental health issues that need professional care and management, and she's not getting either. What she has is a family who sees her as an ATM and a fiancee who looks at her as an 18-year payday once he knocks her up. She needs to get off social media.

The Honorable Arlis Green @arlisgreen Yeah, I saw Britney Spears posting nudes on Instagram and wondered why she wanted to do that. Maybe she has a reason, maybe she doesn't. I don't get it. It makes me uncomfortable because I know that she struggles with mental health issues. I hope she's just being "Free Britney". Yeah, I saw Britney Spears posting nudes on Instagram and wondered why she wanted to do that. Maybe she has a reason, maybe she doesn't. I don't get it. It makes me uncomfortable because I know that she struggles with mental health issues. I hope she's just being "Free Britney".

🦍 @BeastBoyInc i really wish britney spears would stop making it impossible to use instagram i really wish britney spears would stop making it impossible to use instagram

Ryan Connolly @r_t_c_ Yeah wow needed those Hillary Duff images in my life. Now we just need Britney Spears to stop posting similarly on Instagram and all can be well again Yeah wow needed those Hillary Duff images in my life. Now we just need Britney Spears to stop posting similarly on Instagram and all can be well again

آريا @highendfemme Anyone else follow Britney Spears on Instagram? It’s wild. Every day I check it to see if it’s a naked day or a spinning in a circle day. Anyone else follow Britney Spears on Instagram? It’s wild. Every day I check it to see if it’s a naked day or a spinning in a circle day.

HØ⚡️H @Hoffman_516 Tf is Britney Spears doing on instagram Tf is Britney Spears doing on instagram 😭

Kaitlyn @kaitocons Sometimes I’ll just be scrolling through Instagram and BOOM, Britney Spears is naked and posting it on Instagram Sometimes I’ll just be scrolling through Instagram and BOOM, Britney Spears is naked and posting it on Instagram 😭

Some Britney Spears supporters slammed users criticizing the singer for posting her naked pictures online.

Melanie Dione @thegates0fmel The most interesting thing about Britney Spears being freed from conservatorship is that now the internet considers itself her conservator. The most interesting thing about Britney Spears being freed from conservatorship is that now the internet considers itself her conservator.

nordacious @nordacious Let Britney Spears, who had her body, autonomy, and human rights controlled and violated for over 14 years post as many ~racy~ pictures as she damn well pleases Let Britney Spears, who had her body, autonomy, and human rights controlled and violated for over 14 years post as many ~racy~ pictures as she damn well pleases

KIRAN ♊️ ❄️ @icyprincessx Y’all are about “body positivity “ or “women’s rights to their own body” unless it’s Britney Spears Y’all are about “body positivity “ or “women’s rights to their own body” unless it’s Britney Spears

This is the reaction to have at a 40 y/o woman doing what she wants. Period. *Sees that Britney Spears is trending**Goes to see pics of her living her best life & looking good**Smiles at her being free & happy. Because she deserves it all**Goes back to minding my business*This is the reaction to have at a 40 y/o woman doing what she wants. Period.

yourhonor @notedyourhonor I can't believe Britney Spears got free of her conservatorship in 2021 only to find out women in the U.S. are living in 1972 🥰 I can't believe Britney Spears got free of her conservatorship in 2021 only to find out women in the U.S. are living in 1972 🥰

tyler oakley @tyleroakley i hope britney spears enjoys her freedom, posts whatever she wants to post, & ignores the majority of the people on the internet. i hope britney spears enjoys her freedom, posts whatever she wants to post, & ignores the majority of the people on the internet.

shelley🌙 @shelletmignon Britney posts the same nude pic 10 times, each in a slightly different filter, all in the same post and honestly I love that for her Britney posts the same nude pic 10 times, each in a slightly different filter, all in the same post and honestly I love that for her

yourhonor @notedyourhonor It’s sad more people are concerned about Britney Spears posting nudes than they are about the surveillance in her bedroom, her phone comms being captured in real time (including w her attorney), and her earnings being dissipated as others made millions #JusticeForBritney It’s sad more people are concerned about Britney Spears posting nudes than they are about the surveillance in her bedroom, her phone comms being captured in real time (including w her attorney), and her earnings being dissipated as others made millions #JusticeForBritney https://t.co/8cha6OzzH4

The slew of posts come after Britney Spears revealed in a now-deleted message that she is becoming more confident about her body, shortly after admitting that her father, Jamie Spears, used to make her "feel ugly" as a kid.

Spears was ultimately liberated from conservatorship in November 2021, after a judge determined that she be granted personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008.

As per The Independent, she wrote:

"One thing the conservatorship did to me and one of the things that hurt me the most is that I was always being told I was fat and never good enough. My dad always made me feel like I had to try, try, try. Big time.”

Criticizing her father, she said:

“He ruined the deep seed of my existence, the seed that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13, my confidence, my swag, my inner dialogue and yes even my sex life, all completely ruined. He made me feel ugly, therefore I was.”

After discreetly marrying her partner Sam Asghari, Spears just disclosed her pregnancy.

The singer is already a mother to two sons whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean (16), and Jayden (15). The duo was married for two years, from 2004 to 2006, before ending it due to irreconcilable differences.

