Britney Spears bares all in new Instagram pictures, leaves the internet divided 

American pop star Britney Spears has left some of her fans shocked as she has been uploading some bold pictures of herself on the internet.
On May 10, the 40-year-old singer, who recently announced her pregnancy with her beau Sam Asghari, shared three posts with full-frontal nudity. Fans are divided in their opinions on this.
Note: Due to the adult nature of the images, we have omitted them from the article. Readers can find them here for reference.
Captioning the first post, she wrote:
"Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???"
Minutes later, the Gimme More singer posted another series of pictures of standing in the exact location but posing differently. Captioning it, she wrote:
"Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick!!! Photo dump before there was a child inside me!!!"
The third set of photos appeared to be taken from a bit closer, where she struck the same pose as the other two posts. She wrote:
"I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much!!!!"
The Toxic singer had posted some controversial pictures back in August 2021 as well, and she explained herself in an interview back then. After years of feeling constricted, self-conscious, and helpless, the singer said, her viral photos were an attempt to reclaim her body.
The Internet was left divided after Britney Spears shared her naked pictures
After Britney Spears uploaded her pictures on Instagram on May 10, her fans were divided into two. Some followers raised concerns about the pop star's mental health, while others supported her, stating that she missed a lot from her life because of the conservatorship imposed on her for almost 13 years.
Some Britney Spears supporters slammed users criticizing the singer for posting her naked pictures online.
The slew of posts come after Britney Spears revealed in a now-deleted message that she is becoming more confident about her body, shortly after admitting that her father, Jamie Spears, used to make her "feel ugly" as a kid.
Spears was ultimately liberated from conservatorship in November 2021, after a judge determined that she be granted personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008.
As per The Independent, she wrote:
"One thing the conservatorship did to me and one of the things that hurt me the most is that I was always being told I was fat and never good enough. My dad always made me feel like I had to try, try, try. Big time.”
Criticizing her father, she said:
“He ruined the deep seed of my existence, the seed that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13, my confidence, my swag, my inner dialogue and yes even my sex life, all completely ruined. He made me feel ugly, therefore I was.”
After discreetly marrying her partner Sam Asghari, Spears just disclosed her pregnancy.
The singer is already a mother to two sons whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean (16), and Jayden (15). The duo was married for two years, from 2004 to 2006, before ending it due to irreconcilable differences.