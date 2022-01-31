Who is Lily Collins' mother? All about her family as she shares birthday tribute to dad Phil Collins 

British-American actress Lily Collins showered her father, rockstar Phil Collins, with love on his 71st birthday.

On January 30, the 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture, writing that she will forever be grateful "for the moments and memories" the duo shared.

In the photo, an infant Lily can be seen sitting atop her father's shoulders while Phil stands and holds her hands up to the sky.

In a heartfelt caption, the Emily in Paris star wrote that her father gives her the tightest hugs when she needs them the most and credited him for inspiring and supporting her throughout.

Lily Collins is the third eldest of five children born to the British belter from three marriages.

Who is Lily Collins' mother Jill Tavelman?

Lily Collins was born in Guildford and spent summers in Switzerland with her father Phil, but she was mostly raised in Beverly Hills by her American mother Jill Tavelman.

In 1996, the Lancôme brand ambassador was only six years old when Phil divorced her 65-year-old mother Jill Tavelman after 12 years of marriage. Additionally, he had relations with Lavinia Lang and his now ex-wife Orianne Cevey.

Born in 1956, Tavelman is a native of Los Angeles. Professionally, Jill is an actress and also works as an architect.

In 1988, she starred in a cameo role in the film Buster, in which Phil Collins played the lead character. She also runs an antique store in California named Waverly on Doheny, which she opened in 2014.

In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tavelman said that her love for collecting antique things stems from her childhood when she would store things that her parents threw away. She said that with Lily grown up, she has a lot of time on her hands so she decided to pursue her hobby full time.

The same year that Tavelman and Collins divorced, she gave an interview to People Magazine where she said that Lily's father had not seen his daughter for two months and he does not call because he wants to save his voice for his gigs.

Lily Collins' relationship with her dad

The Love, Rosie actress has had a rocky relationship with her famous father Phil Collins in the past. In her 2017 memoir called Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, Collins talked about the difficulties she faced with her father. The actress revealed that she once developed an eating disorder stating “many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad.”

In an emotional open letter, Collins forgave her father for not being present in her life while growing up.

“I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected. I forgive the mistakes you made. There’s still so much time to move forward. And I want to. I’m inviting you to join me. I love you with all of my heart, more than you’ll ever know, and am so thankful for you. I’ll always be your little girl.”

Collins also added that since no one can rewrite the past, she is learning to accept her father's actions and vocalize how they made her feel.

Edited by Danyal Arabi