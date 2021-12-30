Emily in Paris season 3: Lily Collins teases Berlin angle for popular show

Lily Collins is all set to star in 'Emily in Paris' season 3, and she recently revealed to her fans that the shoot of the show could take an angle in Berlin.

Lily Collins, along with her co-stars Samuel Arnold and Ashley Park, also revealed that they would love to have the shoot of 'Emily in Paris' in Berlin. The official account of 'Emily in Paris' has also approved of the idea.

The speculation arose when Lily reposted a picture of herself as a model for Vogue Exclusive, Hong Kong.

A fan had commented on her post pointing out that the style was more of "Emily In Berlin," and she added in response:

"Season 3 pivot??? Who's with me?"

All about the positive comments regarding 'Emily in Paris' taking a Berlin angle in Season 3

Lily Collins starred as a Chicago native named Emily Cooper in the series, Emily in Paris. Emily is a fashion enthusiast who works as a savoir social media strategist in Paris, France while not having any knowledge about the language spoken in the area. She was the producer of the second season of the show as well.

Samuel Arnold, who played the role of Julian, a co-worker of Emily in the series, also seemed to like the idea of a Berlin setting.

"Tres willing to check Berlin off the bucket list plz."

It is a big "yes" for Berlin (image via lilycollins/instagram)

Jeremy O'Harris, who plays Gregory Dupree, a longtime rival of Emily's designer client on the series, also added:

"Love this so so much. Let's go to Berghain and only wear Balenciaga."

Other notable icons like Jay Shetty, Ella Balinska and Amanda Gorman all gushed over the idea of the season taking place in Berlin.

It is a big "yes" for Berlin Idea(image via Lilycollins/instagram)

Meanwhile, the fans zealously asked for confirmation.

Fans made predictions on the final scene of the series, where the marketing heads make a choice between a possible dream promotion at either Savior's Chicago offices or a place at Sylvie's brand-new agency in Paris.

Samatha Jones has also provoked speculation regarding making an appearance in a crossover.

