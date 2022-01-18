What is anorexia nervosa? Plus-size model Tess Holliday opens up on her recovery

Plus-size model Tess Holliday opened up about recovery with disordered eating. In an essay written for Today's media outlet, the 36-year-old model talked about her struggles with eating for over 10 years. She said she would either eat in small quantities or one large meal or eat nothing at all.

The mother-of-two further wrote that she was shocked when her dietician diagnosed her with anorexia nervosa.

Tess H🍒lliday @Tess_Holliday I’m anorexic & in recovery. I’m not ashamed to say it out loud anymore. I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness & equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life & I am finally free I’m anorexic & in recovery. I’m not ashamed to say it out loud anymore. I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness & equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life & I am finally free

"When she said anorexia, I laughed. I thought, 'Do you see how fat I am? There’s no way that word could ever be attached to someone my size.' She referred me to a psychologist, who confirmed the diagnosis."

Tess Holliday further revealed that despite putting in efforts towards her recovery, she is struggling and has regressed, affecting her emotionally and physically. She said part of the problem was accepting the diagnosis.

"I still struggle with wrapping my head around, 'How can I be in a fat body and be starving?' Then I realized that bodies of all sizes and shapes starve."

Holliday said being surrounded by people who knew her diagnosis and gently encouraged her to eat has helped her over the months. She also goes to therapy.

Although she got messages from people accusing her of lying, the mom-of-two is still glad she publicly shared that she has anorexia because it makes people realize anorexia isn't a thin illness.

Holliday first revealed that she struggled with anorexia in May 2021 via her official Twitter handle.

What is Anorexia Nervosa, which Tess Holliday struggles with?

As per NHS, anorexia nervosa, sometimes just called anorexia, is a severe mental health condition caused by restricting one's food intake.

Usually, a person suffering from this condition goes to great lengths to hide that they aren't eating or pretend to have eaten already.

Some of the signs and symptoms of anorexia include:

Consuming very little food, skipping meals, or avoiding foods high in fat Vomiting immediately after eating Obsessively counting the calories in food Frequently weighing themselves and looking in the mirror Take an appetite suppressant, laxative, or diuretic (a medication that helps you get rid of extra fluid from the body) Feeling dizzy or lightheaded, or having dry skin or hair

Also Read Article Continues below

Anorexia can affect both men and women of any age, but it tends to strike young women and usually starts in their mid-teens.

Edited by Srijan Sen