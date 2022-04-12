How did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari meet? Relationship explored as singer announces she's pregnant

Britney Spears is expecting her first child with Sam Asghari. The singer took to Instagram to share that she gained back the weight she lost on her recent trip to Maui and initially thought she had a “food baby” in her belly.

However, she underwent a pregnancy test and realized that she was expecting a child. Spears also mentioned that her child was slowly “growing” and announced that she would not go out more often to “avoid” the paparazzi.

The Toxic hitmaker, who shares two children (Sean and Jayden) with ex-husband Kevin Federline, also opened up about having “perinatal depression” in the past:

Britney Spears first met Asghari on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016. The pair started dating shortly after and got engaged in September 2021.

The pregnancy announcement comes months after the end of Spears’ 13-year long conservatorship, which allegedly restricted the pop star from getting married or having more children.

Sam Asghari had "butterflies" before meeting Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met on the set of the former's 'Slumber Party' music video (Image via Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Britney Spears first met Sam Asghari in October 2016 while filming her music video for Slumber Party, where the latter played Spears’ love interest. The duo hit it off immediately and exchanged numbers during the shoot.

However, the pop star reportedly forgot about the exchange until she found Asghari’s number inside her bag and reconnected with the fitness trainer. Speaking on their first meeting, Asghari told Men’s Health in 2018 that he had “butterflies” before meeting “one of the biggest artists of all time.”

During a 2017 radio interview, Spears recalled reconnecting with Asghari and called him a “fun” person:

“I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute. So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

That same year, the “Princess of Pop” went Instagram official with Asghari by sharing a photo of their dinner date on New Year’s Day. The pair were also seen attending Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala together in 2017.

Britney Spears wished Sam Asghari his 23rd birthday by sharing a photo of the duo hiking together. The duo also attended Michael Costello's Art Hearts show during Los Angeles Fashion Week to watch Asghari’s sister Faye’s performance on the runway.

Asghari visited Spears backstage at one of her 2017 Las Vegas shows and even met her in Japan during the international leg of her Piece of Me tour. The couple also packed on the PDA while celebrating Spears’ son’s birthday at Disneyland Anaheim.

In February 2018, the Baby One More Time singer celebrated her one-year anniversary with Asghari and wrote that he makes her feel like the “luckiest girl in the world.” The fitness trainer also supported Spears at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards.

In June 2018, the couple recreated their first date while enjoying some sushi in Miami and continued to enjoy their personal time together. The following year, Asghari reportedly supported Spears throughout her time during her mental health treatment.

The musician also gave her beau a shoutout on social media following her release from the rehab facility. In June 2019, Spears and Asghari attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood and sparked engagement rumors after the former was spotted wearing a large diamond ring.

That same year, Asghari spoke to US Weekly about the couple’s fitness journey:

“You have to stay on top of that. When it comes to our busy schedules, both of us, we try to support each other as best as we can.”

In February 2020, Asghari poured in his support for Spears after she was admitted to hospital for suffering a metatarsal bone injury. The duo also shared glimpses of their beach vacations throughout the year and quarantined together during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February 2021, Asghari spoke out against Spears’ conservatorship in public following the release of the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. He wrote via Instagram stories at the time:

“Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way.”

Asghari also called out Spears’ father Jamie and told People that he was hoping to have a “normal and amazing” future with the singer:

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.”

On June 23, 2021, the day of Spears’ much-awaited conservatorship hearing and court address, Asghari posted a selfie wearing a “Free Britney” t-shirt. In August 2021, the singer noted that Asghari had been with her during the “hardest years” of her life.

In September 2021, Britney Spears took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Asghari. The news was also confirmed by the latter’s manager in a statement to US Weekly:

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

Spears and Asghari also bought a puppy together in October 2021. The following month, Asghari congratulated his fiancee after her 13-year long conservatorship finally came to a historic end.

The pair also attended the House of Gucci premiere together in November 2021 and Asghari thanked Spears for her contribution towards his career.

The couple flew out of the country for an international vacation to celebrate Spears’ 40th birthday in December 2021. Meanwhile, inside sources also told UK Weekly that the pair have already started planning for their wedding.

In March 2022, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari enjoyed a relaxing vacation in Maui. More recently, the former announced that the couple are expecting their first child together.

Edited by Prem Deshpande