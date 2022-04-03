How did Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth meet? Relationship explored as couple are spotted with first child

American actor Shia LaBeouf and partner Mia Goth were spotted walking a stroller, sparking rumors about welcoming their first child together.

On April 1, the duo was photographed roaming around with a baby stroller in the sun in Pasadena, California. In the pictures obtained, Goth was seen wearing a Nike sweatshirt with her hair pulled back as she pushed the stroller. Shia, too, kept it casual with a white tank top and shorts along with shades and a hat.

It is not clear as to when the 28-year-old actress gave birth or whether they had a son or daughter. No representative for the couple has commented on the news as of yet.

While the couple has been quite hushed about their relationship and pregnancy, the news of Goth's pregnancy came to light in February after the Suspiria Sara actress was seen running errands while wearing a white long-sleeve shirt as she showed off her baby bump.

Goth and the 35-year-old actor were recently seen walking arm-in-arm in a Pasadena park in mid-March, enjoying some quality time together.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's on-and-off relationship timeline

livia @___livia95___ Shia LaBeouf e Mia Goth si sono sposati in una cappella di Las Vegas, Nevada, il 10 ottobre 2016. La coppia ha annunciato la loro separazione nel settembre 2018. Hanno riacceso il loro matrimonio nell'anno 2021.

Lei aveva 18 anni e lui 26.

The Honey Boy star and Mia Goth have had a rocky relationship over the past few years. The duo started dating in 2012 after crossing each other's paths on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II.

After sparking engagement rumors in 2015, the pair married a year later in a surprise Las Vegas "commitment ceremony" with an Elvis Presley lookalike.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and roses for the pair. Shia and Mia filed for divorce in 2018 with former's spokesperson telling E! that the couple's divorce was "amicable."

After they split up, the actor began dating musician FKA twigs. In december 2020, the Tears in the Club singer filed a lawsuit against the actor, accusing him of "relentless abuse" during their brief relationship.

Twigs alleged in her lawsuit that LaBeouf had threatened to crash the vehicle they were in unless she confessed her love for him. She claims the star choked her in another alleged encounter.

mother darling @softcontour does fka twigs dress like shia labeouf’s mom or does shia labeouf’s mom dress like fka twigs does fka twigs dress like shia labeouf’s mom or does shia labeouf’s mom dress like fka twigs https://t.co/atfS4QzN4a

At first, Shia LaBeouf— who was associated to Margaret Qualley at the end of 2020 —seemed to accept responsibility for his conduct, even checking into a "long-term inpatient treatment" facility. In court, however, he rejected all of Twigs' charges, claiming that the actions were "reasonably necessary for his self-defense and/or safety," according to his lawyer.

Meanwhile, Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth resumed their romance when they were sighted quarantining together in Shia's Pasadena house during the start of the coronavirus outbreak. An insider told E! News:

"They love to be outdoors together and spent several hours rising bikes around the neighborhood, running and working out. They were very flirty, always reaching over to one another and constantly stopping to touch and give each other kisses. They had a great day and didn't seem to be bothered at all by not being able to go anywhere except outside."

In recent months, Goth and Shia LaBeouf have kept a low profile and enjoyed each other's company, having been sighted together at Disneyland last summer and on bike rides in the Los Angeles region.

