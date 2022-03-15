Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley relationship explored as couple make first public appearance

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff recently made their first public appearance together at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards on March 13, 2022. The pair posed for pictures at the Los Angeles event.

The actress was seen wrapping her arms around Jack’s neck as they smiled at the camera. They were also spotted sitting closely beside each other as Antonoff wrapped his hand around her waist.

Marie Henley @mariehenley17 Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff: A Complete Relationship Timeline ift.tt/zZwVLuK The couple were seen sharing “an intimate kiss” at the Critics Choice Awards. Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff: A Complete Relationship Timeline ift.tt/zZwVLuK The couple were seen sharing “an intimate kiss” at the Critics Choice Awards.

Scott Damon @Scott_Damon_ "Maid" Star Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Share Intimate Kiss at 2022 Critics Choice Awards people.com/tv/critics-cho… "Maid" Star Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Share Intimate Kiss at 2022 Critics Choice Awards people.com/tv/critics-cho…

The singer was seen in a sports jacket over a white T-shirt along with thick-framed glasses. Margaret wore a tulle-skirted gown with beaded floral embellishments and black-and-white pumps.

The Death Note star seemed comfortable with Jack and also kicked off her heels to go barefoot at the awards show.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s relationship timeline

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff sparked dating rumors after they were spotted kissing in Brooklyn in August 2021. The rumors continued as they were seen during a stroll around Tribeca in October of the same year.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire (Image via Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

They were once again spotted in Los Angeles on October 12, 2021, and on March 11, 2022, when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon in Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills. As mentioned earlier, they recently made their first public appearance at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Jack Antonoff previously dated Lena Dunham in 2012 and they even moved into the latter’s Brooklyn home together. They then collaborated on several projects and also planned to get married. However, they broke up in 2018.

Meanwhile, Margaret Qualley’s name was linked to various well-known faces in the past. The first was actor Nat Wolff; they first met on the set of the film Palo Alto and later made a few public appearances. Although it is unknown how long they dated, they reportedly split before 2017.

The 27-year-old then sparked romance rumors with Saturday Night Live! comedian Pete Davidson when they were spotted together at the Marco Polo airport in Venice. They were seen on a few other occasions before they went their separate ways in October 2019.

The Native Son actress then met Shia LaBeouf in October 2020 and they sparked relationship rumors after being seen together in L.A. They split after LaBeouf faced allegations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. Qualley also showed her support for Twigs at the time.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee